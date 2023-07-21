How to see posts you’ve liked on Instagram

Keeping track of your Instagram likes and saves can be convoluted at best, which is why we’re here to walk you through the process.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps on the market right now. With so many users and posts uploaded every day, it can be hard to keep track of everything that you’ve liked and want to see again.

Thankfully, finding posts that you like is very easy. Keep reading to find out the best way to check in on the posts you’ve liked on Instagram.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

The Instagram app on a mobile or tablet device

The Short Version

Open Instagram

Go to your profile

Tap on the hamburger menu

Go to Your activity

Tap Likes

View your Liked posts