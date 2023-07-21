Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to see posts you’ve liked on Instagram

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Keeping track of your Instagram likes and saves can be convoluted at best, which is why we’re here to walk you through the process.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps on the market right now. With so many users and posts uploaded every day, it can be hard to keep track of everything that you’ve liked and want to see again.

Thankfully, finding posts that you like is very easy. Keep reading to find out the best way to check in on the posts you’ve liked on Instagram. 

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

What you’ll need: 

  • An Instagram account
  • The Instagram app on a mobile or tablet device

The Short Version 

  • Open Instagram
  • Go to your profile
  • Tap on the hamburger menu
  • Go to Your activity
  • Tap Likes
  • View your Liked posts

  1. Step
    1

    Open Instagram

    Open the Instagram app on an Apple or Android device. Go to Instagram

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Profile

    Go to your Profile from the menu at the bottom of the screen. It should be represented by the outline of an avatar. Go to your profile

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on the hamburger menu

    Tap on the hamburger menu. It is located in the top-right corner of the screen.Go to the menu

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Your activity

    From the drop-down menu presented, tap on the button called Your activity.Click on your activity

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Likes

    Tap on Likes.Click on Your activity

  6. Step
    6

    View your Liked posts

    From here you can see all the posts, pictures and Reels that you have liked on Instagram. You can filter these posts from newest to oldest and toggle the date. See all your likes

Troubleshooting

Can I filter through my liked posts on Instagram?

Yes, you can filter your liked posts from newest to oldest, select specific dates or even select specific authors. You can also just scroll through your liked posts, too.

Can I save posts on Instagram?

Yes, you can also save posts on Instagram. These will be saved to a different folder to your liked posts.

You might like…

How to customise the Lock Screen with iPadOS 17

How to customise the Lock Screen with iPadOS 17

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to use the Glyph timer on the Nothing Phone (2)

How to use the Glyph timer on the Nothing Phone (2)

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to turn off the Glyph lights on the Nothing Phone (2)

How to turn off the Glyph lights on the Nothing Phone (2)

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to install the iOS 17 Public Beta on an iPhone

How to install the iOS 17 Public Beta on an iPhone

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to only see Threads from people you follow

How to only see Threads from people you follow

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.