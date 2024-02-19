How to screen record on Windows 11

Screen recording is a really useful feature that comes in handy for numerous reasons, whether you’re recording a demonstrational process or something you’d like to share later.

Taking a screen recording on Windows 11 is quick and easy, thanks to the built-in Snipping Tool. The Snipping Tool is a screenshot utility feature that allows you to pick the exact area of your screenshots, whether you want to screenshot an entire open window, one small section of a page or the full screen. It can also be used for screen recording.

It’s incredibly easy to screen record on a Windows 11 computer. Keep reading to see our step-by-step guide on screen recording.

What you’ll need:

Windows 11 computer

The short version:

Open Snipping Tool Select the Record button, then press New Click to drag and drop where you would like to record Choose Start Once you’ve finished recording, select the stop button

Step

1 Open Snipping Tool You can find this by clicking on the Start menu and searching there. Step

2 Select the Record button, then select New Make sure Record is toggled on as shown, otherwise the Snipping Tool will take a screenshot instead. Step

3 Click to drag and drop where you would like to record You can also easily select the whole screen if that’s what you want to record. Step

4 Choose Start You’ll see a 3-second countdown begin for your recording. Step

5 Once you’ve finished recording, select the red stop button You’ll be able to find your finished recording in the Videos folder on your device.