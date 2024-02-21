Scheduling an email is a really useful feature found on Outlook and many other email providers.

There are countless reasons why you may want to delay sending an email. Whether you want to ensure your email arrives at the exact moment your boss sits down, or you know you’ll forget to send an important email while you’re on holiday. Whatever the reason, Outlook has you covered.

Keep reading to learn how to schedule an email in Outlook. To demonstrate, we’ve shown the steps with a web browser, but the steps are similar on other Outlook applications too.

What you’ll need:

The Microsoft Outlook application or via a web browser

An Outlook email account

The short version:

Log into Outlook on the web Select New email in the top-left corner Select the drop-down arrow next to Send button, then select Schedule send Adjust the schedule accordingly Select Send

Step

1 Log into Outlook on the web Have your log-in details at hand. Step

2 Select New email in the top-left corner If you can’t see this, check the taskbar at the top of the Outlook screen and make sure Home is selected. Step

3 Select the drop-down arrow next to the Send button, then select Schedule send This arrow is directly next to the Send button, so be careful not to select that. Step

4 Adjust the schedule accordingly You can select one of the suggested options available, but you can also choose your own by selecting Customised time. Step

5 Select Send Once you choose Send, you’ll be able to see the email in your Draft box. You can edit or cancel the whole email from here too.