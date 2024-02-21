Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to schedule an email in Outlook

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Scheduling an email is a really useful feature found on Outlook and many other email providers.

There are countless reasons why you may want to delay sending an email. Whether you want to ensure your email arrives at the exact moment your boss sits down, or you know you’ll forget to send an important email while you’re on holiday. Whatever the reason, Outlook has you covered. 

Keep reading to learn how to schedule an email in Outlook. To demonstrate, we’ve shown the steps with a web browser, but the steps are similar on other Outlook applications too.

What you’ll need:

  • The Microsoft Outlook application or via a web browser
  • An Outlook email account

The short version:

  1. Log into Outlook on the web
  2. Select New email in the top-left corner
  3. Select the drop-down arrow next to Send button, then select Schedule send
  4. Adjust the schedule accordingly
  5. Select Send
  1. Step
    1

    Log into Outlook on the web

    Have your log-in details at hand.Outlook sign in screen

  2. Step
    2

    Select New email in the top-left corner

    If you can’t see this, check the taskbar at the top of the Outlook screen and make sure Home is selected.Outlook new email button

  3. Step
    3

    Select the drop-down arrow next to the Send button, then select Schedule send

    This arrow is directly next to the Send button, so be careful not to select that.Schedule email send on Outlook

  4. Step
    4

    Adjust the schedule accordingly

    You can select one of the suggested options available, but you can also choose your own by selecting Customised time.Schedule send on Outlook with customised time highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Select Send

    Once you choose Send, you’ll be able to see the email in your Draft box. You can edit or cancel the whole email from here too.Send button on Outlook

Troubleshooting

Can I schedule emails on a computer?

Yes, the steps for scheduling emails on a Mac application are essentially the same as the steps for a web browser. 

There’s a slight difference, however, for a Windows application: Open a new email window > Select Options > Select Delay delivery > Adjust the time accordingly.

Can I edit the email content after I’ve scheduled it?

You’ll find the scheduled email in your Draft folder, where you’ll be able to amend the content and the time you want to send the email.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

