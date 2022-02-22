 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to Right-Click On Mac

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

Knowing how to right-click on a Mac is essential given the plethora of tasks that require it.

If you want to open any secondary menus for instance, you’ll need to right-click, and on a Mac, it isn’t as convenient as it is on Windows. 

However, once you know how to do it, you’ll be clicking away like nobody’s business, and luckily, there’s a handy few different ways to do it. Here are all of your options.

Hardware Used

The Short Version

  • Press control while using your mouse
  • Press control while using your trackpad
  • Press your trackpad with two fingers
  • Assign a corner of your trackpad as right-click
  • Use a two-button mouse

  1. Step
    1

    Press control while using your mouse

    One of the easiest ways to right-click on a Mac, if you’re using Apple’s standard Magic Mouse with its single button, is to hold down the Control key while you click.

  2. Step
    2

    Press control while using your trackpad

    The same also goes for if you’ve got a MacBook, as you can press your trackpad and the Ctrl key down at the same time to right-click.

  3. Step
    3

    Press your trackpad with two fingers

    If you’ve got a MacBook, you can also just press the trackpad down with two fingers to right-click. This can take a little bit of getting used to, but once you’re acclimatised, it’s a doddle.

  4. Step
    4

    Assign a corner of your trackpad as right-click

    I’s also possible to assign a corner of your trackpad as a right-click to save you using two fingers.

    Simply head into System Preferences and click on Trackpad. Under the Secondary Click menu, there’s a drop-down which allows you to either choose two-finger click for enabling right-click, or assigning the bottom left- or right-corner for right-click.

  5. Step
    5

    Use a two button mouse

    There’s also the option of using a two-button mouse to enable right-click. Having a two-button mouse means you don’t have to use keyboard shortcuts or venture into the settings.

FAQs

How do you right-click on a Mac without a mouse or trackpad?

Hold the Ctrl key on the keyboard, and then press the ‘5’ key on the number pad. If your Mac doesn’t have a number pad, then you can click Ctrl, Fn and the letter I instead.


You might like…

How To Control Alt Delete On Mac

How To Control Alt Delete On Mac

Reece Bithrey 4 hours ago
How To Delete A User On Mac

How To Delete A User On Mac

Reece Bithrey 1 day ago
How To Change your MacBook Name

How To Change your MacBook Name

Reece Bithrey 1 day ago
How To Reset an Intel Macbook

How To Reset an Intel Macbook

Reece Bithrey 4 days ago
How To Force Quit On Mac

How To Force Quit On Mac

Reece Bithrey 5 days ago
How To Screen Record On A Mac

How To Screen Record On A Mac

Reece Bithrey 1 week ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.