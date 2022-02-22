How to Right-Click On Mac

Knowing how to right-click on a Mac is essential given the plethora of tasks that require it.

If you want to open any secondary menus for instance, you’ll need to right-click, and on a Mac, it isn’t as convenient as it is on Windows.

However, once you know how to do it, you’ll be clicking away like nobody’s business, and luckily, there’s a handy few different ways to do it. Here are all of your options.

1 Press control while using your mouse One of the easiest ways to right-click on a Mac, if you’re using Apple’s standard Magic Mouse with its single button, is to hold down the Control key while you click. Step

2 Press control while using your trackpad The same also goes for if you’ve got a MacBook, as you can press your trackpad and the Ctrl key down at the same time to right-click. Step

3 Press your trackpad with two fingers If you’ve got a MacBook, you can also just press the trackpad down with two fingers to right-click. This can take a little bit of getting used to, but once you’re acclimatised, it’s a doddle. Step

4 Assign a corner of your trackpad as right-click I’s also possible to assign a corner of your trackpad as a right-click to save you using two fingers.



Simply head into System Preferences and click on Trackpad. Under the Secondary Click menu, there’s a drop-down which allows you to either choose two-finger click for enabling right-click, or assigning the bottom left- or right-corner for right-click. Step

5 Use a two button mouse There’s also the option of using a two-button mouse to enable right-click. Having a two-button mouse means you don’t have to use keyboard shortcuts or venture into the settings.

FAQs How do you right-click on a Mac without a mouse or trackpad? Hold the Ctrl key on the keyboard, and then press the ‘5’ key on the number pad. If your Mac doesn’t have a number pad, then you can click Ctrl, Fn and the letter I instead.



