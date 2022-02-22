How To Control Alt Delete On Mac

Knowing how to Control Alt Delete can be one of the most useful tools in your arsenal when using a Mac, just based on the convenience and versatility of the shortcut itself.

Like a lot of other macOS processes, the act of performing the humble Ctrl+Alt+Delete is nice and easy.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get stuck into to all that keyboard-shortcut related goodness.

Hardware Used

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro

macOS Big Sur

The Short Version

Press Command+Option+Escape

Open the Apple menu

Step

1 Press Command+Option+Escape Truth be told, macOS doesn’t have a die-hard equivalent to the old Ctrl Alt Delete on Windows, but the closest we’ve got is Command+Option+Escape, which is the shortcut to bring up the Force Quit menu on a Mac so you can get rid of any misbehaving apps.



There are also other ways to Force Quit, including from inside the respective apps and from within the Activity Monitor. You can also use Terminal to quit any apps. Step

2 Open the Apple menu For Macs, the equivalent to the Control Alt Delete menu is the small Apple logo in the top-left corner, which allows you to gain access to some of the most useful functions.



In there, you’ll find that you can not only open System Preferences and even the App Store, but also Restart, Shut Down and Log Out of your Mac’s account. In addition, that Apple menu also provides you with the shortcut to the Force Quit menu.



You can also access the ‘About this Mac’ menu, which allows you to see the system specs of your machine and check out which version of macOS you’re running. There’s also a detailed breakdown of your storage and what’s using up the most capacity.