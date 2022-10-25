How to turn on Stage Manager in MacOS Ventura

Stage Manager is one of the tentpole features included in the Ventura software update, however it’s not turned on by default. Here’s how to get it going in a few easy steps.

Stage Manager, which is also available on iPadOS 16.1, is a new way to organise your workspaces and multitask on your Mac.

It’s been a feature heavily talked about in the run up to release and introduces a new way to interact with your computer. Apple has decided against enabling the feature for everyone by default, so if you want a taste of Stage Manager you’ll need to follow this simple guide.

What you’ll need:

A Mac running Ventura

The Short Version

Make sure you’re running Ventura

Open the Control Center

Click on the Stage Manager button

Open desired apps