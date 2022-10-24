 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to update your Mac to macOS Ventura today

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Announced earlier in the year at Apple’s WWDC, the latest update to macOS is finally here for you to download on October 24 after numerous months of beta testing. Here’s how to download and install macOS Ventura on your machine when it’s finally released.

Ventura brings a number of new additions to the Mac, including the Stage Manager option that’ll also arrive on the iPad with the iOS 16.1 update. This should allow for greater control of your open apps and windows. Other intriguing additions include plenty of Spotlight search changes, iCloud shared libraries, a smattering of UI tweaks and extra collaborative features.

Apple has announced that Ventura will be available to download on October 24, so once it’s out this simple guide will walk you through how to get it installed.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Mac that supports Ventura
  • A plugged-in charger

The Short Version 

  • Click the Apple icon in the corner of the status bar
  • Click About this Mac
  • Click Software Update
  • Install available updates

  1. Step
    1

    Click the Apple icon in the corner of the status bar

    First off, sign into the Mac you want to update and then click the Apple icon logo in the top corner of the status bar.

  2. Step
    2

    Click About This Mac

    Once you’ve clicked on the Apple icon there should be an option right at the top that says About This Mac – click it.

  3. Step
    3

    Click Software Update

    You’ll now be taken to a menu that showcases a load of information about your computer, including model number, serial number and the like. There will be a button that says Software Update, click this.

  4. Step
    4

    Install available updates

    The next screen will show you any available updates, and if Ventura is available for your machine then it’ll appear here. The update should start downloading and you’ll need to manually hit Restart Now to install the update once it’s downloaded, this usually takes a while to fully install.

Troubleshooting

Are there any other ways to check for software updates?

You can also check for software updates in the System Preferences menu by clicking on Software Update and larger updates, like Ventura, should also be available directly through the App Store on your machine.

Which Macs support Ventura?

The following machines will support the Ventura upgrade: iMac (2017 or later), iMac Pro (2017), Mac Mini (2018 or later), MacBook (2017 or later), Mac Pro (2019 or later), Mac Studio (2022), MacBook Air (2018 or later) and MacBook Pro (2017 or later).

You might like…

How to print screen on a Mac

How to print screen on a Mac

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to install the macOS Ventura beta on your Mac

How to install the macOS Ventura beta on your Mac

Max Parker 3 months ago
How To Control Alt Delete On Mac

How To Control Alt Delete On Mac

Reece Bithrey 8 months ago
How to Right-Click On Mac

How to Right-Click On Mac

Reece Bithrey 8 months ago
How To Delete A User On Mac

How To Delete A User On Mac

Reece Bithrey 8 months ago
How To Change your MacBook Name

How To Change your MacBook Name

Reece Bithrey 8 months ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.