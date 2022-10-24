How to update your Mac to macOS Ventura today

Announced earlier in the year at Apple’s WWDC, the latest update to macOS is finally here for you to download on October 24 after numerous months of beta testing. Here’s how to download and install macOS Ventura on your machine when it’s finally released.

Ventura brings a number of new additions to the Mac, including the Stage Manager option that’ll also arrive on the iPad with the iOS 16.1 update. This should allow for greater control of your open apps and windows. Other intriguing additions include plenty of Spotlight search changes, iCloud shared libraries, a smattering of UI tweaks and extra collaborative features.

Apple has announced that Ventura will be available to download on October 24, so once it’s out this simple guide will walk you through how to get it installed.

What you’ll need:

A Mac that supports Ventura

A plugged-in charger

The Short Version

Click the Apple icon in the corner of the status bar

Click About this Mac

Click Software Update

Install available updates