Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Key Specifications Review Price: £99.99

Wireless via 2.4GHz USB receiver

200 - 4000 DPI sensor

70-day battery life

Logitech Options software

Dimensions: 125 x 84 x 51 mm

Weight: 141g

Logitech’s MX Master 3 is the latest iteration of its hugely popular MX Master line of wireless mice, charged with improving productivity in the workplace.

At £99.99, it isn’t a cheap solution, but this could be one of the best purchases you make this year, whether your office setup is at home or in the office.

Design – Ergonomically, this mouse delivers

The MX Master 3 is an eye-catching mouse. With its tall stature compared to other mice, it certainly looks different to much of what we’ve seen before. The mix of materials used in its construction, from the metal wheels to the rubberised outer coating, means it certainly looks the part.

Despite the tall stature, it remains a sleek-looking mouse, with some attractive contouring on the rubberised outer coating, which also adds to its comfort in use. The light grey and silver colouring from the metal wheels ensure it will look right at home in any modern office.

The MX Master’s height works to its advantage, combatting any form of wrist strain to ensure you’re working as best you can without any hindrance. In a similar vein, the MX Master 3 features a niftily placed thumb wheel to add an extra layer of functionality.

On the front of the mouse is a USB-C port for charging, its position ensuring it doesn’t get in the way of general usage.

There’s no specific lighting on the MX Master 3, apart from the status LED that helps to notify you of low battery life. That won’t light up for a while, though, given the MX Master 3 will last 70 days on a full charge. One minute of charging with the provided USB-C cable gives you an extra 3 hours of playtime.

Performance – A 4000 DPI ensures a productivity boost

As productivity-improving mice go, you won’t find much better than the MX Master 3. Its standout performance features, combined with the brilliant design, make this mouse both comfortable and intuitive to use.

It utilises a 4000 DPI sensor, complete with Logitech’s Darkfield tracking. This makes it more precise than any of its predecessors, or most other dedicated office mice out there. While 4000 DPI may not seem generous to gamers, it’s perfect for what the MX Master 3 is designed to do.

With the additional thumbwheel present, it opens up a whole new way of easing your workload, especially if you’re using programs such as Photoshop or Final Cut Pro X for Mac. On the video-editing side, the thumbwheel can act as a brilliantly placed scrubbing wheel. With such programs, the mouse can have specific preset functions, too, which means that you won’t be in the dark over any potential shortcuts.

The ratchet and free-scrolling options also make life easier, with Logitech’s MagSpeed wheel offering the opportunity to scroll 1000 lines in one second. This is particularly useful if you’re working with big Excel spreadsheets, or in everyday office use if you have an extensive Spotify playlist of your favourite tunes.

Both the MX Master 3 and accompanying keyboard, MX Keys (sold separately), can connect to three devices – either through the provided USB-A receiver or Bluetooth. Switching between the three devices has never been easier.

Also, the option to connect the two peripherals through one Logitech Unifying receiver means you only have to take up one port on your PC, which is particularly useful if you’re using an ultra-portable laptop.

Software – An excellent host of features and functions

By way of software, the excellent Logitech Options provides some benefits. It’s downloadable for Windows, Mac and even Linux, meaning that the MX Master 3 is the perfect mouse for multiple desktops. Options allow you to keep track of your battery life and connectivity status first and foremost, but on delving deeper, you’ll discover so much more.

For every one of the six programmable buttons, there’s a whole host of functions that can be applied. For instance, the strategically placed thumb wheel can also be used as a multimedia controller. Gesture controls are also a possibility with the MX Master 3, although as many people might not use these.

Logitech’s Options software also allows the mouse to utilise the brilliant Flow element to the software. It requires the two devices that you wish to use with the MX Master 3 to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, as well as being picked up by both pieces of Options software.

Then you can have a two-screen setup on entirely different machines on completely different operating systems. If you’re someone like me who edits on a Mac and uses a Windows PC for day-to-day working, then this will be a massive help to working life.

Should you buy the Logitech MX Master 3?

There’s no doubt that the MX Master 3 would be one of the most worthwhile peripheral purchases you make this year. With its super-comfortable design, versatile software and precise tracking, it’s highly unlikely you’ll find a mouse with better value for money.

Against some of the competition, it offers a more significant amount of versatility, especially given the functions offered up by the likes of Logitech Options, and just looks more stylish than the likes of Microsoft’s Surface Precision mouse, with light metallic sprinklings and a dirt-resistant coating.

That said, it’s only the little things that let it down, such as the perceived high price and gesture controls that some may find a bit pointless. Those who want a basic mouse may find this overkill, but it could prove very useful for the likes of graphic designers, game developers or even multi-tasking office workers.

The MX Master 3 is one of the best mice of this year hands down. Logitech has surpassed and smashed all expectations with the MX Master 3, building on previous successes and making worthwhile improvements to make this one of the standout office mice that any prominent manufacturer has to offer.

