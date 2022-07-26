How to install the macOS Ventura beta on your Mac

Apple revealed the future of macOS at WWDC, showing off the upcoming Ventura update for the first time. That software, which should get a final release later in the year, is now available as a beta and here’s how to install it.

Before you get started with this process, it’s worth understanding what a piece of beta software is. This is very much a work in progress and not the final release; there will be bugs and issues. We highly recommend you don’t install this on an important Mac you rely on every day.

But if you’re happy with any risks associated with the beta and you’ve properly backed up your machine then here’s how to get all the new features, including the big Stage Manager additions, without having to be a registered developer.

What you’ll need:

A Mac or MacBook that supports Ventura. We used a MacBook Air M2

The Short Version

Head to the Apple Beta Software site

Sign in and enroll

Download the Utility

Download and install the Ventura beta