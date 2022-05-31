How to restart an Apple Watch

Looking to restart you’re Apple Watch but not sure how? Here is the easiest way you can restart your Apple Watch.

Sometimes, the easiest way to get everything working as it should is to restart it. Whether your Apple Watch is playing up or simply seems to be running a little slower than usual, a restart can be just what the doctor ordered.

Thankfully, restarting your Apple Watch is incredibly simple and can be done in just a few steps. Keep reading to find out how you can restart your Apple Watch.

Press the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time

Press down for up to 10 seconds

Wait for your Apple Watch to turn back on

1 Press the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time To start the process, hold the Digital Crown button and the side button on your Apple Watch at the same time. This method will not work if you are only holding down one button, you need to make sure that you are using both. Step

2 Press down for up to 10 seconds Make sure you hold down both buttons for at least ten seconds, though you will know when the Apple Watch restarts as the screen will go black. Step

3 Wait for your Apple Watch to turn back on Once your Apple Watch’s display has turned black and the Apple logo appears on the screen, your Apple Watch is in the process of restarting. Wait for this process to finish and for your Watch to turn back on, this should not take long and should be no longer than one minute.