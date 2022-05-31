 large image

How to restart an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Looking to restart you’re Apple Watch but not sure how? Here is the easiest way you can restart your Apple Watch.

Sometimes, the easiest way to get everything working as it should is to restart it. Whether your Apple Watch is playing up or simply seems to be running a little slower than usual, a restart can be just what the doctor ordered.

Thankfully, restarting your Apple Watch is incredibly simple and can be done in just a few steps. Keep reading to find out how you can restart your Apple Watch.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Press the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time
  • Press down for up to 10 seconds
  • Wait for your Apple Watch to turn back on

  1. Step
    1

    Press the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time

    To start the process, hold the Digital Crown button and the side button on your Apple Watch at the same time. This method will not work if you are only holding down one button, you need to make sure that you are using both. The Digital Crown and Side button from above on the Apple Watch 6

  2. Step
    2

    Press down for up to 10 seconds

    Make sure you hold down both buttons for at least ten seconds, though you will know when the Apple Watch restarts as the screen will go black. The Digital Crown and Side button on the Apple Watch 6

  3. Step
    3

    Wait for your Apple Watch to turn back on

    Once your Apple Watch’s display has turned black and the Apple logo appears on the screen, your Apple Watch is in the process of restarting. Wait for this process to finish and for your Watch to turn back on, this should not take long and should be no longer than one minute. The restart Apple logo screen that appears on Apple Watch 6 after restart

Troubleshooting

Can you restart an Apple Watch via an iPhone?

No, you cannot restart your Apple Watch using the iPhone that it is paired to, you can only reset it using the Watch itself.

Does restarting my Apple Watch delete everything that is on it?

No, unlike resetting your Apple Watch, there is no danger of losing all of your data or content from your Apple Watch when you reset it. However, we do not suggest that you force reset your Apple Watch too often and only do it when it is necessary.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
