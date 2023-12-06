How to register players in Football Manager 2024

One of the most important steps you’ll need to take when signing a new player in Football Manager is to register them in your squad for each competition. Fail to do so, and your expensive new player won’t be allowed on the pitch, making them a bigger waste of money than Paul Pogba.

When you complete the signing of a player, you’ll be prompted to register them to your squad. But if you missed that option, or just fancy tweaking your registered squad, then we’ve created this guide to show how to do so.

It’s important to note that every competition will have different requirements for your squad. For example, the Premier League requires a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 15, while 8 players must also be homegrown.

Players of the age of 20 or younger usually don’t need to be registered, while certain competitions will not require the registration of goalkeepers. It’s important to remember that if you’re playing in both a domestic and continental competition (such as the Champions League) then you’ll need to register players in multiple squads in order to qualify for both.

So if you’re ready to start registering players to your squad(s) then follow the below steps.

The Short Version

Click on Squad in the left-hand column Hover over Overview in top-left corner Select Registration Select chosen competition from drop-down menu Click on the ‘tick’ symbol next to the player you want to register Press on Confirm Selection at the bottom of the screen

Step

1 Click on Squad in the left-hand column If you’re playing Football Manager 2024, you should find this option underneath Inbox, and above Squad Planner. Step

2 Hover over Overview in top-left corner Directly underneath your club emblem near the top of the screen, you should find the Overview header. Hover your mouse over it. Step

3 Select Registration A drop-down menu should appear underneath Overview. Three items down, you should find the option for Registration. Select this. Step

4 Select chosen competition from drop-down menu At the far right side of the screen, you should see the main competition your team is in – for the example here, it’s the English Premier Division. If you want to register a player for a different competition that you’ve qualified for – say, the Champions League – then click on that tab and choose another. Otherwise you can skip this step. Step

5 Click on the ‘tick’ symbol next to the player you want to register You should now see all of the players in your senior squad listed below. Any player with a tick next to it will already be registered. If a player is currently marked with the ‘X’ symbol instead, then you’ll need to register by pressing on the ‘tick’ symbol.



Remember that not every player has to be registered in order for them to qualify. For example, the Premier League doesn’t require you to register players who are aged 20 or under.

Step

6 Press on Confirm Selection at the bottom of the screen Once you’re happy with your registered squad, you can press the Confirm Selection button right at the bottom of the screen. A pop-up screen will then ask for confirmation.



Unless you’re coming up to the deadline (which will be noted at the top of the screen) you’ll still be able to register or deregister players, so don’t worry about further signings missing the cut.