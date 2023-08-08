There are few worse feelings in this world than realising you’ve accidentally deleted an important work document that you’ve spent hours upon hours to complete.

Fortunately, Google Drive offers up the option to restore deleted files. However, Google warns that you’ll need to be the owner of the file in order to restore it, and you’ll only have 30 days to restore a document following the initial date of deletion.

If you want to restore a file from Google Drive outside of that time window, then you’ll need to instead contact Google Support. Check out our Troubleshooting guide at the bottom of this page for more details.

Otherwise, follow the steps below to find out how to recover a deleted file on Google Drive.

What you’ll need

A Google Account

Google Drive

The Short Version

Open up Google Drive Click on Trash on the left-hand sidebar Right click on the deleted file Click Restore Open the folder that the deleted file was originally located

Step

1 Open up Google Drive Make sure you’re signed into the same Google account which you used to create/delete the file in question. Step

2 Click on Trash on the left-hand sidebar You should find a sidebar to the left-hand side. The second-to-bottom option should be called Trash, with a little bin icon. For a shortcut, you can click this link. Step

3 Right-click on the deleted file If your file was deleted within the last 30 days, you should be able to find it here. If not, you’ll need to scroll down to our Troubleshooting section to find out how to restore a permanently deleted file. Step

4 Click Restore In the new drop-down menu, you should see the option to Restore. Click it. Step

5 Open the folder that the deleted file was originally located Once the above steps are complete, head back to the original folder where your file was located before deletion. You should find it fully restored.