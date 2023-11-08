How to protect your IP address when making WhatsApp calls
WhatsApp is a handy way to make crystal clear voice calls over the web, especially when traditional cellular service is limited.
However, until now it has come with a major privacy caveat – the ability for the call recipient to see your IP address, which carries information about your location and service provider.
Today, WhatsApp has revealed users can now choose whether they want to show their IP address when making those VoIP calls.
WhatApp is achieving this by relaying the calls through WhatsApp’s servers, which is how to already handles group chats.
This means your call won’t be connected directly and will avoid revealing your IP address to the person you’re calling. However, it does mean there’s a chance call quality will be reduced.
It’s quite a simple process that’ll give you an extra layer of security when making calls via WhatsApp.
What you’ll need
- An iPhone or Android
- The latest version of WhatsApp
The Short Version
- Open WhatsApp
- Click Settings
- Privacy
- Advanced
- Enable Project IP address in calls
Step
1
Open WhatsApp
Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone or Android. To ensure you’re running the latest version of the app, check WhatsApp on your App Store.
Step
2
Tap the Settings cog
The bottom right of the app, on iPhone, sits in the bottom right corner of the application’s home screen. Tap this cog
Step
3
Select Privacy
Open up the Privacy tab within the Settings screen
Step
4
Open the Advanced setting
Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the display to find the Advanced settings
Step
5
Enable Protect IP address in calls
Simply toggle on the only option to protect your IP address in calls. From here your calls will be routed through WhatsApp servers.