How to protect your IP address when making WhatsApp calls

WhatsApp is a handy way to make crystal clear voice calls over the web, especially when traditional cellular service is limited.

However, until now it has come with a major privacy caveat – the ability for the call recipient to see your IP address, which carries information about your location and service provider.

Today, WhatsApp has revealed users can now choose whether they want to show their IP address when making those VoIP calls.

WhatApp is achieving this by relaying the calls through WhatsApp’s servers, which is how to already handles group chats.

This means your call won’t be connected directly and will avoid revealing your IP address to the person you’re calling. However, it does mean there’s a chance call quality will be reduced.

It’s quite a simple process that’ll give you an extra layer of security when making calls via WhatsApp.

What you’ll need

An iPhone or Android

The latest version of WhatsApp

The Short Version

Open WhatsApp Click Settings Privacy Advanced Enable Project IP address in calls