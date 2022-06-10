 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to pair an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to pair up your Apple Watch with an iPhone.

Anyone who has recently splashed out on the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 – or any other model in the Apple Watch lineup – is probably curious as to how they set up their Watch for the first time.

Pairing your Apple Watch to your iPhone is the first step in getting to know your new wearable and allows you to start accessing all of the smartwatch’s features, such as fitness tracking, notifications, and more.

So, without further ado, keep reading to find out the simplest way to pair your Apple Watch to your iPhone.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Find the Watch app on your iPhone
  • Click Set Up for Myself
  • Position your Apple Watch in the frame on the iPhone
  • Wait for the confirmation screen
  • Choose if you want to Restore from Backup or Set Up as New Apple Watch
  • Wait for the screen to change
  • Accept the terms and conditions
  • Wait for the screen to change
  • Answer the on-screen questions to finish setting up your Watch

  1. Step
    1

    Find the Watch app on your iPhone

    If you do not have the Watch app on your iPhone already, you will need to download it. Otherwise, find the Watch app on your phone and open it. Find the Watch app on your iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Click Set Up for Myself

    Assuming you want to set up this Apple Watch for yourself and not a family member, click the button that says Click Set Up for Myself. If you are setting the smartwatch up for someone else, click the other button instead. Click whichever button best applies

  3. Step
    3

    Position your Apple Watch in the frame on the iPhone

    Follow the on-screen instructions and place the Apple Watch you want to pair in the frame on the iPhone. Follow the on screen instructions

  4. Step
    4

    Wait for the confirmation screen

    After you have successfully paired your Apple Watch and iPhone together using step three, wait for the confirmation screen to appear on the screen before moving forward. Wait for this screen to move forward

  5. Step
    5

    Choose if you want to Restore from Backup or Set Up as New Apple Watch

    Depending on if you are restoring an already worn Apple Watch or you have brought a new one for the first time, you will need to choose if you are going to restore old data or not. Click the method that works best for you. For this How To, we chose to restore the data from an Apple Watch backup, meaning that all of our fitness data and information was backed up before we unpaired the Apple Watch and was reloaded back onto the wearable. Choose what you want to do

  6. Step
    6

    Wait for the screen to change

    After you have clicked on the option that suits you best, you will need to wait for this screen. This might take a few minutes, we don’t recommend moving your iPhone or Apple Watch far away from each other or trying to use them during this time. Wait for this screen

  7. Step
    7

    Accept the terms and conditions

    After you have read and understood the terms and conditions, press Agree. accept the terms and conditions

  8. Step
    8

    Wait for the screen to change

    You will need to wait for this screen to load. This can take a few minutes, we don’t recommend moving your iPhone or Apple Watch far away from each other or trying to use them during this time. This make take a few minutes, we don't recommend moving your iPhone or Apple Watch far away from each other or trying to use them during this time.

  9. Step
    9

    Answer the on-screen questions to finish setting up your Watch

    Now, you will be asked some questions to do with your Watch, like if you want to share analytics and what type of format you want to see your Apple Watch apps in. Answer these on-screen questions to finish the process of setting up your Apple Watch. Answer these questions to be done

FAQs

Can I pair an old Watch and restore all of its data?

Yes, if you are pairing an Apple Watch that has already been paired to that iPhone and backed up you will be able to restore the previous data back onto that Apple Watch.

Can I pair more than one Apple Watch to one iPhone?

You can pair more than one Apple Watch to one iPhone at any time, although the device will assume that you are only using one Apple Watch at a time.

You might like…

How to unpair an Apple Watch

How to unpair an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to unlock an Apple Watch

How to unlock an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to find your Apple Watch

How to find your Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to restart an Apple Watch

How to restart an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to unpair Apple Watch without using an iPhone

How to unpair Apple Watch without using an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to stream Prehistoric Planet: Where can you watch the new series?

How to stream Prehistoric Planet: Where can you watch the new series?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.