How to pair an Apple Watch

Here is the easiest way to pair up your Apple Watch with an iPhone.

Anyone who has recently splashed out on the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 – or any other model in the Apple Watch lineup – is probably curious as to how they set up their Watch for the first time.

Pairing your Apple Watch to your iPhone is the first step in getting to know your new wearable and allows you to start accessing all of the smartwatch’s features, such as fitness tracking, notifications, and more.

So, without further ado, keep reading to find out the simplest way to pair your Apple Watch to your iPhone.

Find the Watch app on your iPhone

Click Set Up for Myself

Position your Apple Watch in the frame on the iPhone

Wait for the confirmation screen

Choose if you want to Restore from Backup or Set Up as New Apple Watch

Wait for the screen to change

Accept the terms and conditions

Wait for the screen to change

Answer the on-screen questions to finish setting up your Watch

Step

1 Find the Watch app on your iPhone If you do not have the Watch app on your iPhone already, you will need to download it. Otherwise, find the Watch app on your phone and open it. Step

2 Click Set Up for Myself Assuming you want to set up this Apple Watch for yourself and not a family member, click the button that says Click Set Up for Myself. If you are setting the smartwatch up for someone else, click the other button instead. Step

3 Position your Apple Watch in the frame on the iPhone Follow the on-screen instructions and place the Apple Watch you want to pair in the frame on the iPhone. Step

4 Wait for the confirmation screen After you have successfully paired your Apple Watch and iPhone together using step three, wait for the confirmation screen to appear on the screen before moving forward. Step

5 Choose if you want to Restore from Backup or Set Up as New Apple Watch Depending on if you are restoring an already worn Apple Watch or you have brought a new one for the first time, you will need to choose if you are going to restore old data or not. Click the method that works best for you. For this How To, we chose to restore the data from an Apple Watch backup, meaning that all of our fitness data and information was backed up before we unpaired the Apple Watch and was reloaded back onto the wearable. Step

6 Wait for the screen to change After you have clicked on the option that suits you best, you will need to wait for this screen. This might take a few minutes, we don’t recommend moving your iPhone or Apple Watch far away from each other or trying to use them during this time. Step

7 Accept the terms and conditions After you have read and understood the terms and conditions, press Agree. Step

8 Wait for the screen to change You will need to wait for this screen to load. This can take a few minutes, we don’t recommend moving your iPhone or Apple Watch far away from each other or trying to use them during this time. Step

9 Answer the on-screen questions to finish setting up your Watch Now, you will be asked some questions to do with your Watch, like if you want to share analytics and what type of format you want to see your Apple Watch apps in. Answer these on-screen questions to finish the process of setting up your Apple Watch.