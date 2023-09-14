How to mute the PS5 start up sound

Perturbed by the loud start up beep that happens every time you switch on your PlayStation 5? Well, Sony clearly gets it and has added the ability to turn it off via a recent update. Here’s how.

Whether you are sneakily trying to get some playtime in on your PS5 without disturbing your partner or family, or you just don’t like the aggressive beep, you can now turn off the start up sound altogether or lower the volume. This is our straightforward guide on how to mute the start up beep.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

A PS5 controller

The Short Version

Go to Settings Click System Select Beep Sound Toggle Mute Beep Sound

