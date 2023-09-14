How to mute the PS5 start up sound
Perturbed by the loud start up beep that happens every time you switch on your PlayStation 5? Well, Sony clearly gets it and has added the ability to turn it off via a recent update. Here’s how.
Whether you are sneakily trying to get some playtime in on your PS5 without disturbing your partner or family, or you just don’t like the aggressive beep, you can now turn off the start up sound altogether or lower the volume. This is our straightforward guide on how to mute the start up beep.
What you’ll need:
- A PS5
- A PS5 controller
The Short Version
- Go to Settings
- Click System
- Select Beep Sound
- Toggle Mute Beep Sound
Step
1
Go to Settings
On the home screen, select the Settings cog in the top right corner.
Step
2
Click System
Once in the Settings menu, select the System option.
Step
3
Select Beep Sound
From the System settings, select Beep Sound from the left side.
Step
4
Toggle Mute Beep Sound
To mute the sound, now simply toggle the Mute Beep Sound option. You can also change the volume, if you don’t want to switch it off completely.