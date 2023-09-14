Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to mute the PS5 start up sound

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Perturbed by the loud start up beep that happens every time you switch on your PlayStation 5? Well, Sony clearly gets it and has added the ability to turn it off via a recent update. Here’s how.

Whether you are sneakily trying to get some playtime in on your PS5 without disturbing your partner or family, or you just don’t like the aggressive beep, you can now turn off the start up sound altogether or lower the volume. This is our straightforward guide on how to mute the start up beep.

What you’ll need:

  • A PS5
  • A PS5 controller

The Short Version

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Click System
  3. Select Beep Sound
  4. Toggle Mute Beep Sound
Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-order Deal

Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-order Deal

Hit.co.uk just dropped the cheapest price yet for Mortal Kombat 1, making this best offer to jump on for anyone who wants to pre-order the title.

  • Hit.co.uk
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £49.85
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    On the home screen, select the Settings cog in the top right corner.Go to Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Click System

    Once in the Settings menu, select the System option.Click System

  3. Step
    3

    Select Beep Sound

    From the System settings, select Beep Sound from the left side.Select Beep Sound

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle Mute Beep Sound

    To mute the sound, now simply toggle the Mute Beep Sound option. You can also change the volume, if you don’t want to switch it off completely.Toggle Mute Beep Sound

You might like…

How to enable Dolby Atmos on PS5

How to enable Dolby Atmos on PS5

Adam Speight 7 hours ago
How to leave the iOS 17 public beta

How to leave the iOS 17 public beta

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
How to watch the iPhone 15 launch

How to watch the iPhone 15 launch

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to sell your ship in Starfield

How to sell your ship in Starfield

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
How to use Phone Link for iPhone

How to use Phone Link for iPhone

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
How to store items in your ship on Starfield

How to store items in your ship on Starfield

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.