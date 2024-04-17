Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to modify BIOS settings on Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

There are certain settings, which are typically reserved for modern advanced users, that require you to delve deeper into your Windows 11 PC or laptop to tweak. It’s called the BIOS, and this is how you get there.

Over recent years, Windows has begun to offer more and more advanced settings within its regular user-facing Settings page, such as easier access to graphical settings. However, some options still require you to access the BIOS. Such settings include boot device priority, power management, security, overclocking and plenty more.

These settings can also differ depending on the manufacturer of the device and/or motherboard you are using. Either way, if you want to access BIOS, here’s our simple guide on just how to do that.

What you’ll need

  • A Windows 11 PC or laptop

The Short Version

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Head to System
  3. Click on Recovery
  4. Head to Advanced startup, click Restart now
  5. Select Troubleshoot
  6. Click on Advanced options
  7. Select UEFI Firmware Settings
  8. Choose Restart to enter BIOS
Pay just £64.99 for the Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard

Pay just £64.99 for the Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard

The Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard stands out from its rivals thanks to a colourful design and a row of customisable emoji shortcuts. The keyboard usually retails for £99.99, but Amazon has given it a 35% price slash, taking the price down to just £64.99.

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £35
  • Now £64.99
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Head on over to your system’s Settings. You can do this by clicking the Start icon and searching for “Settings”.Click Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Head to System

    Click the System tab on the menu on the right side of the window.Go to System

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Recovery

    Scroll down to the Recovery option and select it.Select Recovery

  4. Step
    4

    Head to Advanced startup, click Restart now

    Go to the Advanced startup option. There’s a button to the right marked Restart now, select that.Advanced startup

  5. Step
    5

    Select Troubleshoot

    Now that you’re in the Advanced settings menu, select the Troubleshoot option.Select Troubleshoot

  6. Step
    6

    Click on Advanced options

    The next step is to select the Advanced options menu.Click Advanced options

  7. Step
    7

    Select UEFI firmware settings

    From the selection of Advanced options, choose UEFI firmware settings.UEFI firmware settings

  8. Step
    8

    Choose Restart to enter BIOS

    The final step, now that you’re on the UEFI firmware settings page, is to select Restart to enter the BIOS menu.Restart to enter BIOS

You might like…

How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

How to Set Up and Remove Call Forwarding on Your iPhone

Hannah Davies 19 hours ago
How to start a Jam on Spotify

How to start a Jam on Spotify

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
How to download the Android 15 beta right now

How to download the Android 15 beta right now

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
How to use AI to create a Spotify Playlist

How to use AI to create a Spotify Playlist

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
How to check if X is down

How to check if X is down

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words