How to modify BIOS settings on Windows 11
There are certain settings, which are typically reserved for modern advanced users, that require you to delve deeper into your Windows 11 PC or laptop to tweak. It’s called the BIOS, and this is how you get there.
Over recent years, Windows has begun to offer more and more advanced settings within its regular user-facing Settings page, such as easier access to graphical settings. However, some options still require you to access the BIOS. Such settings include boot device priority, power management, security, overclocking and plenty more.
These settings can also differ depending on the manufacturer of the device and/or motherboard you are using. Either way, if you want to access BIOS, here’s our simple guide on just how to do that.
What you’ll need
- A Windows 11 PC or laptop
The Short Version
- Go to Settings
- Head to System
- Click on Recovery
- Head to Advanced startup, click Restart now
- Select Troubleshoot
- Click on Advanced options
- Select UEFI Firmware Settings
- Choose Restart to enter BIOS
Step
1
Go to Settings
Head on over to your system’s Settings. You can do this by clicking the Start icon and searching for “Settings”.
Step
2
Head to System
Click the System tab on the menu on the right side of the window.
Step
3
Click on Recovery
Scroll down to the Recovery option and select it.
Step
4
Head to Advanced startup, click Restart now
Go to the Advanced startup option. There’s a button to the right marked Restart now, select that.
Step
5
Select Troubleshoot
Now that you’re in the Advanced settings menu, select the Troubleshoot option.
Step
6
Click on Advanced options
The next step is to select the Advanced options menu.
Step
7
Select UEFI firmware settings
From the selection of Advanced options, choose UEFI firmware settings.
Step
8
Choose Restart to enter BIOS
The final step, now that you’re on the UEFI firmware settings page, is to select Restart to enter the BIOS menu.