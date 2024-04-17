How to modify BIOS settings on Windows 11

There are certain settings, which are typically reserved for modern advanced users, that require you to delve deeper into your Windows 11 PC or laptop to tweak. It’s called the BIOS, and this is how you get there.

Over recent years, Windows has begun to offer more and more advanced settings within its regular user-facing Settings page, such as easier access to graphical settings. However, some options still require you to access the BIOS. Such settings include boot device priority, power management, security, overclocking and plenty more.

These settings can also differ depending on the manufacturer of the device and/or motherboard you are using. Either way, if you want to access BIOS, here’s our simple guide on just how to do that.

What you’ll need

A Windows 11 PC or laptop

The Short Version

Go to Settings Head to System Click on Recovery Head to Advanced startup, click Restart now Select Troubleshoot Click on Advanced options Select UEFI Firmware Settings Choose Restart to enter BIOS

