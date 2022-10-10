How to measure your heart rate on a Garmin watch

Your heart rate is an important indicator of overall health, so it’s a good idea to keep tabs on how it’s ticking. Here’s how to do that with your Garmin watch.

When trying to look out for your health, it can be crucial to know how your heart rate is doing, especially when exerting yourself. That’s why a heart rate sensor is such a key feature of many wearables, and you’ll find its presence across many of Garmin’s devices.

But how do you use this function? Fortunately, it kicks in automatically, and so this guide will show you how to get it working.

What you’ll need:

We used the Garmin Forerunner 255, but you can use any Garmin watch with a heart rate tracker

The Short Version

Set up your watch, and wear it on your wrist

The watch will automatically measure your heart rate

You can look at the data on your watch or in the Garmin Connect app