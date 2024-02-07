How to mark an iPhone as lost

Our smartphones contain so much of our private information, including our card details, so the thought of losing your iPhone is understandably worrying.

Luckily Apple has a useful feature that allows you to mark your iPhone as lost. This feature will lock your device with a passcode or your Apple ID password, protecting the data and information stored on the device. You can also display a message on your lost iPhone, including a contact number, which will help someone return your iPhone to you.

Read on to learn how to mark your iPhone as lost.

What you’ll need

Either another Apple device (eg an iPad or Mac) or any web browser

The short version

In the Find My app, select your missing device Once the device is selected, scroll down to Mark as Lost Follow the onscreen instructions Tap Activate

Step

1 In the Find My app, select your missing device If you have another Apple device, for example an iPad or a Mac, you can select your missing iPhone via the Find My app. If you don’t have another Apple device, visit iCloud.com/find online. Step

2 Once the device is selected, scroll down to Mark as Lost Then select Activate. Step

3 Follow the onscreen instructions You will have the option here to display your contact information, including a number and a message, on your missing device. Step

4 Tap Activate Once you’ve gone through the options of adding a contact number and a message, you’ll receive this summary. Tap Activate and your iPhone will be marked as lost.