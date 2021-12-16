How to make your Alexa very Christmassy

Get into the festive spirit with these brand new Alexa features that have been introduced especially for Christmas.

With only nine days until the big day, are you or your little ones looking forward to finally meeting Santa Claus? Well, now you can, as Alexa has introduced the all-new Hey Santa feature.

Simply say, “Alexa, enable Hey Santa,” to get started, and you can ask Kris Kringle to crack some festive jokes, tell stories or sing songs. Alexa has introduced specific questions that you can ask Santa, including “Where is Santa,” as well as “How many days until Christmas?”

The Echo Show 5 is still discounted in the run-up to Christmas If you've been thinking about upgrading your home, the Echo Show 5 is still on sale in the run-up to the festive season, making it the perfect Christmas stocking stuffer.

As long as you start a command with “Hey Santa” you can hear the jolly man’s voice, and he can tell you if you’ve been naughty or nice this year, plus, you can learn what his reindeer’s favourite food is, if you ask him nicely.

And one of the best features out there for any little ones in your home; create a festive routine for a Christmas countdown, which will tell you how many days are left until December 25th. You can also sync any smart devices in your home, so your routine can include Santa turning on your smart lights and playing festive music each night.

Saint Nick also can do everything Alexa already does, so feel free to ask Santa to set you a timer, so you know when to take the turkey out of the oven.

This new voice feature is absolutely free so you can get into the Christmas spirit, and if you’re wondering what else you can ask Santa Claus, take a gander below at all the other voice commands:

Hey Santa, sing Deck the Halls

Hey Santa, sing We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Hey Santa, tell me the North Pole news

Hey Santa, let’s dance

Hey Santa, can you laugh?

You can also ask Alexa a few festive questions, here are a couple of the utterances below: