How to make video and voice calls on X/Twitter

X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, has now made video and voice calls available for all users of the platform.

The previously Premium exclusive feature has been rolled out for all X users, allowing those who have their phone number added to their profile to make/receive video and audio calls.

Follow our step-by-step guide below on how to make video and voice calls on X.

What you’ll need:

X account

An internet connection

The short version:

Open X

Tap on the envelope icon to open direct messages

Select the user you would like to call

Tap the phone icon at the top of the screen

Choose between the audio call or video call option

Step

1 Open X You can also search for this through your app library. Step

2 Tap on the envelope icon to open direct messages Once you’re on the X app, tap on the envelope icon at the bottom of your screen, which will take you to your Direct Messages. Step

3 Select the user you would like to call Either open an existing DM conversation or start a new conversation by tapping the blue envelope icon and then searching for the user. Step

4 Tap the phone icon at the top of the screen If the user doesn’t have the feature enabled or you aren’t permitted to call them, you won’t be able to see this. Step

5 Choose between the audio call or video call option An audio call is a voice only option whereas a video call uses your smartphone’s front camera to call.