How to make video and voice calls on X/Twitter

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, has now made video and voice calls available for all users of the platform.

The previously Premium exclusive feature has been rolled out for all X users, allowing those who have their phone number added to their profile to make/receive video and audio calls. 

Follow our step-by-step guide below on how to make video and voice calls on X.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Open X
  • Tap on the envelope icon to open direct messages
  • Select the user you would like to call
  • Tap the phone icon at the top of the screen
  • Choose between the audio call or video call option
  1. Step
    1

    Open X

    You can also search for this through your app library.iPhone home screen with X app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on the envelope icon to open direct messages

    Once you’re on the X app, tap on the envelope icon at the bottom of your screen, which will take you to your Direct Messages.Twitter/X bottom panel with DM icon highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Select the user you would like to call

    Either open an existing DM conversation or start a new conversation by tapping the blue envelope icon and then searching for the user.Direct Messages page on Twitter/X app

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the phone icon at the top of the screen

    If the user doesn’t have the feature enabled or you aren’t permitted to call them, you won’t be able to see this. X/Twitter DM conversation with phone icon highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Choose between the audio call or video call option

    An audio call is a voice only option whereas a video call uses your smartphone’s front camera to call.X/Twitter DM with choice of audio and video call

Troubleshooting

Why isn’t there an option to call someone?

This could be down to a few reasons. The user may not have a phone number on their profile or the user may have turned off their feature to receive calls.

Who can I call on X?

By default you can call users that follow you on X. You can also call users if you are in a user’s contacts and they previously allowed Twitter/X to have access to this.  

However, every user can adjust their settings accordingly, so even if a user does follow you on X, this doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to call them. 

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

