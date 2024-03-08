If you’re using Google Sheets to work on a collaborative project then you’ll understand the frustration of having your work accidentally deleted or altered by another user.

Fortunately, Google Sheets allows you to lock cells, which means editors can still access and edit your spreadsheet but won’t be able to edit any locked cells.

Keep reading to learn how to lock cells in Google Sheets and prevent editors from being able to change your data.

What you’ll need:

Google Sheets access and Editing privileges

The short version:

Open your document in Google Sheets Select the cell or cells you want to lock, then right-click Hover over View more cell actions Click Protect range Select Add a sheet or range Name or describe your cell then select Set permissions Confirm your permission preference Select Done

Step

1 Open your document in Google Sheets You can either start a new blank document or open an existing document. Step

2 Select the cell or cells you want to lock, then right-click To select multiple cells, simply press and hold the left mouse button against all the desired cells. Then right-click over the selected cell or cells. Step

3 Hover over View more cell actions Once you right-click, you’ll see a menu. You may need to scroll down to find the View more cell actions option. Step

4 Click Protect range After hovering over View more cell actions, click on Protect range. A side panel will then appear. Step

5 Select Add a sheet or range The previous step will bring up this side panel. Step

6 Name or describe your cell, then select Set permissions Naming the cell is optional but useful if you want to lock multiple cells for different users. Otherwise you can skip this and go straight for Set permissions. Step

7 Confirm your permission preference Here you can choose who can edit the cell. You can set it as ‘only you’ or, by choosing Custom, you can choose which users are able to edit the cell. Step

8 Select Done Your choices will be saved.