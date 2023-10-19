How to limit the iPhone 15’s charge to 80%

Apple introduced a new battery optimisation feature with the iPhone 15, allowing it to charge to 80% and then stop. Here’s to enable it.

This feature is about helping extend the lifespan of the battery cell inside an iPhone. Since iOS 13, battery optimisations have altered how an iPhone would charge in certain instances, using machine learning to determine when is the best time to finish a charge.

With the iPhone 15 series, Apple took this a step further by adding a setting that stopped charging completely at 80% – again with the aim of extending the life of a battery. If this is something you want to enable, see below for a guide on how to get it set up.

What you’ll need:

Either an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro

The Short Version

Unlock your iPhone

Open Settings

Select Battery

Select Battery Health & Charging

Choose Charging Optimisation

Hit 80% Limit

