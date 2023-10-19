How to limit the iPhone 15’s charge to 80%
Apple introduced a new battery optimisation feature with the iPhone 15, allowing it to charge to 80% and then stop. Here’s to enable it.
This feature is about helping extend the lifespan of the battery cell inside an iPhone. Since iOS 13, battery optimisations have altered how an iPhone would charge in certain instances, using machine learning to determine when is the best time to finish a charge.
With the iPhone 15 series, Apple took this a step further by adding a setting that stopped charging completely at 80% – again with the aim of extending the life of a battery. If this is something you want to enable, see below for a guide on how to get it set up.
What you’ll need:
- Either an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro
The Short Version
- Unlock your iPhone
- Open Settings
- Select Battery
- Select Battery Health & Charging
- Choose Charging Optimisation
- Hit 80% Limit
Step
1
Unlock your iPhone
To begin, unlock your iPhone so you’re looking at the Home Screen of apps.
Step
2
Open Settings
Next, open up the Settings apps. This app has an icon that looks like a cog, you can see it in the image below.
Step
3
Select Battery
Once you’re in Settings, scroll down to the option labelled Battery. Tap it.
Step
4
Tap on Battery Health & Charging
Inside the Battery area in Settings, there’s another option called Battery Health & Charging. Tap this.
Step
5
Choose Charging Optimisation
Inside the Battery Health menu there’s an option called Charging Optimisation. Tap on this and you’ll be given three options.
Step
6
Hit 80% Limit
In the Charging Optimisation screen, you’ll get three options: Optimised Battery Charging, 80% Limit and None. Tap 80% Limit and your iPhone 15 will stop charging when it reaches 80%.
Troubleshooting
Apple says the iPhone 15/15 Pro will charge to around 80%, ensuring it doesn’t drop below 75%. If it does drop below 75%, it’ll start charging about to hit 80%.