How to install a VPN on a Chromebook

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Chromebooks are known for being secure devices immune to viruses, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t need extra protection.

Chromebooks boast a simple and secure interface, usually coming with lightweight designs that are built for productivity. Despite being known for their safety, it’s still worth ensuring your own browsing activity remains secure while you’re using the internet.

Using a VPN service, like NordVPN, can help with that, as it blocks third parties from being able to view your location and browsing activities.

With all of that in mind, we’re going to be running through how you can add a VPN to your Chromebook devices, to ensure that you’re safely browsing the web. Keep reading to discover our simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the Start Menu
  • Open the Play Store
  • Search for NordVPN
  • Click Install
  • Click Open
  • Log in or Sign up
  • Use NordVPN on your Chromebook

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Start Menu

    Turn on your Chromebook and go to the Start Menu in the left-hand corner of the screen.The Start button in Chrome

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Play Store

    From the Start Menu, open the Google Play Store.Open the Play Store on Chromebook

  3. Step
    3

    Search for NordVPN

    Search for the NordVPN app. Search for NordVPN

  4. Step
    4

    Click Install

    Once you have found the app, click on the green Install button.Click on Install the app

  5. Step
    5

    Click Open

    After the NordVPN app has been downloaded, open it. Open NordVPN

  6. Step
    6

    Log in or Sign up

    The NordVPN opens up as if it is on a mobile device. You will need to either Sign up or Log in to continue. Sign up or log in

  7. Step
    7

    Use NordVPN on your Chromebook

    Once you have logged into your account, you will be able to use your Chromebook with NordVPN.Use NordVPN

Troubleshooting

Can I download NordVPN on Chromebook from a browser?

No, generally speaking, you will need to go through the Google Play Store to download apps for a Chromebook, this includes NordVPN.

Does NordVPN work on Chromebooks?

Yes, NordVPN works on a Chromebook in the same way it would work on an Android or Apple device.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

