How to install a VPN on a Chromebook
Chromebooks are known for being secure devices immune to viruses, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t need extra protection.
Chromebooks boast a simple and secure interface, usually coming with lightweight designs that are built for productivity. Despite being known for their safety, it’s still worth ensuring your own browsing activity remains secure while you’re using the internet.
Using a VPN service, like NordVPN, can help with that, as it blocks third parties from being able to view your location and browsing activities.
With all of that in mind, we’re going to be running through how you can add a VPN to your Chromebook devices, to ensure that you’re safely browsing the web. Keep reading to discover our simple step-by-step guide.
What you’ll need:
- A NordVPN account (or any other VPN)
- A Chromebook
The Short Version
- Go to the Start Menu
- Open the Play Store
- Search for NordVPN
- Click Install
- Click Open
- Log in or Sign up
- Use NordVPN on your Chromebook
Step
1
Go to the Start Menu
Turn on your Chromebook and go to the Start Menu in the left-hand corner of the screen.
Step
2
Open the Play Store
From the Start Menu, open the Google Play Store.
Step
3
Search for NordVPN
Search for the NordVPN app.
Step
4
Click Install
Once you have found the app, click on the green Install button.
Step
5
Click Open
After the NordVPN app has been downloaded, open it.
Step
6
Log in or Sign up
The NordVPN opens up as if it is on a mobile device. You will need to either Sign up or Log in to continue.
Step
7
Use NordVPN on your Chromebook
Once you have logged into your account, you will be able to use your Chromebook with NordVPN.
Troubleshooting
No, generally speaking, you will need to go through the Google Play Store to download apps for a Chromebook, this includes NordVPN.
Yes, NordVPN works on a Chromebook in the same way it would work on an Android or Apple device.