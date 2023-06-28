Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to hide your game activity on Steam

If you want to keep your gaming habits away from prying eyes, then you might want to try hiding your activity on Steam.

Anyone who enjoys PC gaming likely has a Steam account, which has thousands of games to pick from, all the way from AAA titles to indie gems.

But if you want to keep your gaming habits away from prying eyes, then you may want to consider restricting visibility to your Steam account. 

Thankfully, this can be done in just a few simple steps. Keep reading to find out how to hide your gaming activity on Steam. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Steam account

The Short Version 

  • Open your Steam account
  • Click on your profile
  • Go to View my profile
  • Click on Edit Profile
  • Go to Privacy Settings
  • Click on Game details
  • Select Private

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Steam account

    Open up Steam on your laptop/desktop and log into your account. Go to your Steam account

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your profile

    Go to the upper right-hand corner and click on your profile. Select your profile

  3. Step
    3

    Go to View my profile

    From the drop-down menu, select the View my profile heading. Click View my Profile

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Edit Profile

    Go down into your profile and click on the Edit Profile button. Go to Edit Profile

  5. Step
    5

    Go to Privacy Settings

    Look at the side menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on the last heading on the menu, called Privacy Settings. Go to Privacy settings

  6. Step
    6

    Click on Game details

    From the Privacy Settings page, scroll down slightly and click on the Game details heading. Select Game Details

  7. Step
    7

    Select Private

    From the small drop-down menu, click on the Private button to ensure that no one can see which games you are playing and when. If you want your friends to be able to see this information, then click on the Friends Only option. Choose Private

Troubleshooting

Can my friends on Steam see my game activity?

If you choose to set your Game Details to private, then no one will be able to see what games you play and when you play them, other than you. If you do want your friends to see what you’re playing, then click on the friends only option.

