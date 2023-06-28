How to hide your game activity on Steam

If you want to keep your gaming habits away from prying eyes, then you might want to try hiding your activity on Steam.

Anyone who enjoys PC gaming likely has a Steam account, which has thousands of games to pick from, all the way from AAA titles to indie gems.

But if you want to keep your gaming habits away from prying eyes, then you may want to consider restricting visibility to your Steam account.

Thankfully, this can be done in just a few simple steps. Keep reading to find out how to hide your gaming activity on Steam.

What you’ll need:

A Steam account

The Short Version

Open your Steam account

Click on your profile

Go to View my profile

Click on Edit Profile

Go to Privacy Settings

Click on Game details

Select Private

Step

1 Open your Steam account Open up Steam on your laptop/desktop and log into your account. Step

2 Click on your profile Go to the upper right-hand corner and click on your profile. Step

3 Go to View my profile From the drop-down menu, select the View my profile heading. Step

4 Click on Edit Profile Go down into your profile and click on the Edit Profile button. Step

5 Go to Privacy Settings Look at the side menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on the last heading on the menu, called Privacy Settings. Step

6 Click on Game details From the Privacy Settings page, scroll down slightly and click on the Game details heading. Step

7 Select Private From the small drop-down menu, click on the Private button to ensure that no one can see which games you are playing and when. If you want your friends to be able to see this information, then click on the Friends Only option.