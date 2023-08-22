Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to hide orders on Amazon

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

There are numerous reasons why you may want to hide your orders on Amazon. Perhaps you simply want to hide evidence of your purchased Christmas presents for a loved one, or maybe you’ve bought something embarrassing that you don’t want anyone to know about. 

Whatever your reason, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon provides the option to hide orders, so snoopers will find it harder to see your shopping history. 

It’s worth pointing out that it’s still possible to track down your hidden shopping history if you know where to look, but the average person probably won’t do that much digging. 

We’ve created this guide to show you how to hide your Amazon shopping history. We used the web browser version of Amazon in order to complete this process, with seemingly no option to do so with the mobile app.

What you will need

  • Active Amazon account

The Short Version 

  1. Open Amazon home page
  2. Click on Returns & Orders
  3. Scroll down to find your chosen order
  4. Select Archive Order
  5. Confirm the archive

  1. Step
    1

    Open Amazon home page

    This should be the first page you own when typing www.amazon.co.uk into your browser’s address bar. If you’re unsure you’re on the right page, just click on the Amazon logo in the top-left corner. How to hide orders on Amazon

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Returns & Orders

    You should find this in the top-right corner, sandwiched between Accounts & Lists and your Basket. How to hide orders on Amazon

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to find your chosen order

    Locate the order you want to hide. If you made the order more than 30 days ago, you may need to alter the time frame via the dropdown menu. You should be able to select any year that your Amazon account has been active. How to hide orders on Amazon

  4. Step
    4

    Select Archive Order

    Once you’ve located your order, click on the Archive Order option. This won’t delete your old Amazon order, but will instead hide it in the Archived Order folder, making it less likely for a third party to stumble upon it. How to hide orders on Amazon

  5. Step
    5

    Confirm the archive

    A pop-up should appear, asking whether you’re happy to archive the order. If you’re happy to proceed, click on Archive Order. You have now successfully hidden your Amazon order. How to hide orders on Amazon

FAQs

Can I still access archived Amazon orders?

Yes. If you need to access an Amazon order that you have archived, you can still access it by going to Returns & Orders and then click on the dropdown menu likely labelled as ‘Past Three Months’. Right at the bottom of this dropdown menu, you should see the option for Archived Orders. Select this, and you should be able to find your Archived Amazon orders.

Can I hide my Amazon purchases in a shared account?

Yes, anyone that has access to your Amazon account will be able to see your purchase history. Following the above steps will archive your order to make it more difficult to find, but it will still be possible to locate if someone goes sniffing around your Archived Order folder.

