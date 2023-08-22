How to hide orders on Amazon

There are numerous reasons why you may want to hide your orders on Amazon. Perhaps you simply want to hide evidence of your purchased Christmas presents for a loved one, or maybe you’ve bought something embarrassing that you don’t want anyone to know about.

Whatever your reason, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon provides the option to hide orders, so snoopers will find it harder to see your shopping history.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s still possible to track down your hidden shopping history if you know where to look, but the average person probably won’t do that much digging.

We’ve created this guide to show you how to hide your Amazon shopping history. We used the web browser version of Amazon in order to complete this process, with seemingly no option to do so with the mobile app.

What you will need

Active Amazon account

The Short Version

Open Amazon home page Click on Returns & Orders Scroll down to find your chosen order Select Archive Order Confirm the archive

Step

1 Open Amazon home page This should be the first page you own when typing www.amazon.co.uk into your browser’s address bar. If you’re unsure you’re on the right page, just click on the Amazon logo in the top-left corner. Step

2 Click on Returns & Orders You should find this in the top-right corner, sandwiched between Accounts & Lists and your Basket. Step

3 Scroll down to find your chosen order Locate the order you want to hide. If you made the order more than 30 days ago, you may need to alter the time frame via the dropdown menu. You should be able to select any year that your Amazon account has been active. Step

4 Select Archive Order Once you’ve located your order, click on the Archive Order option. This won’t delete your old Amazon order, but will instead hide it in the Archived Order folder, making it less likely for a third party to stumble upon it. Step

5 Confirm the archive A pop-up should appear, asking whether you’re happy to archive the order. If you’re happy to proceed, click on Archive Order. You have now successfully hidden your Amazon order.