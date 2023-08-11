Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to force apps into full screen mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Max Parker
Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most productivity-focused phones on the market, notably due to the huge internal display.

One of the best ways to utilise that inside screen is to make sure apps take up as much space as possible. In this guide, we’ll show you how to alter the aspect ratio apps display at on the phone, and how to ensure they’re in full-screen mode.

While we’re doing this on the Z Fold 5, the process is the same on the previous versions of the Z Fold series so this guide can be used if you’re using a Z Fold 4 too.

What you’ll need: 

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Short Version 

  • Unlock your phone
  • Open Settings
  • Scroll down to Display
  • Select Full screen apps
  • Tap on the desired app

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock your phone

    First off, unlock your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 so you’re looking at the home screen with all your apps.homescreen galaxy z fold 5

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings

    You next need to enter the Settings menu on the phone. The easiest way to do this is to pull down the notification panel from the top of the display and navigate to the small cog icon in the corner.open the settings z fold 5

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to display

    Once you’re in the Settings app, scroll down until you see the Display option. Tap it and a new panel will open up.find display in setting z fold 5

  4. Step
    4

    Select Full screen app

    Next, scroll down to the option labelled Full screen apps. Tap it.find full screen apps in setting z fold 5

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on the desired apps

    Here you’ll see a list of all the apps you have on your phone. To alter the aspect ratio each one displays at, tap the app you want to change and three options will appear ≠ 4:3, 19:9 and Full screen. To make the most of the big screen, tap the Full screen option.click the app

Troubleshooting

What options do you have when choosing how an app displays?

Apps can either be displayed in 16:9, 4:3 or in Full screen mode.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

