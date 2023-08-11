How to force apps into full screen mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most productivity-focused phones on the market, notably due to the huge internal display.

One of the best ways to utilise that inside screen is to make sure apps take up as much space as possible. In this guide, we’ll show you how to alter the aspect ratio apps display at on the phone, and how to ensure they’re in full-screen mode.

While we’re doing this on the Z Fold 5, the process is the same on the previous versions of the Z Fold series so this guide can be used if you’re using a Z Fold 4 too.

What you’ll need:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Short Version

Unlock your phone

Open Settings

Scroll down to Display

Select Full screen apps

Tap on the desired app