How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

You may want to share the screenshots of your gameplay with a friend, but that can be hard without knowing how to find them.

One of the biggest benefits of next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X is how accessible sharing and taking screenshots is. At the press of a button, you can record your final win in your favourite FPS or save some vital information that may be useful later. 

But anyone unfamiliar with the PS5 layout may not know how to actually find all of this media. That’s why we’re going to be running through the easiest way to access the Media Gallery app, where all your screenshots and screen recordings are saved. Simply read through our step-by-step guide to find out more. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Press the Capture button on your controller
  • Click on the last screenshot you took
  • Click on Go to Media Gallery
  • View your Media Gallery

  1. Step
    1

    Press the Capture button on your controller

    On your DualSense Edge controller, click on the Capture button. Capture button on PS5 controller

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the last screenshot you took

    From the menu presented, scroll left to the most recent screenshot you took. Click on it. Scroll to screenshot

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Go to Media Gallery

    Scroll down to the button called Go to Media Gallery to be taken to the Media Gallery app. Click on Media Gallery

  4. Step
    4

    Here you can view all of the screenshots and screen recordings you have taken with your account on your PS5. View your Media Gallery

Troubleshooting

Can I send my PS5 screenshots to my desktop?

Yes, you can share the media from your PS5 onto a device like a desktop or mobile. They can also be sent directly to social media.

Can you find PS5 screenshots and media within the PlayStation app?

You can automatically upload your screenshots and media into the PlayStation app, but this will need to be done manually the first time.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

