How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

You may want to share the screenshots of your gameplay with a friend, but that can be hard without knowing how to find them.

One of the biggest benefits of next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X is how accessible sharing and taking screenshots is. At the press of a button, you can record your final win in your favourite FPS or save some vital information that may be useful later.

But anyone unfamiliar with the PS5 layout may not know how to actually find all of this media. That’s why we’re going to be running through the easiest way to access the Media Gallery app, where all your screenshots and screen recordings are saved. Simply read through our step-by-step guide to find out more.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

The Short Version

Press the Capture button on your controller

Click on the last screenshot you took

Click on Go to Media Gallery

View your Media Gallery