How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5
You may want to share the screenshots of your gameplay with a friend, but that can be hard without knowing how to find them.
One of the biggest benefits of next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X is how accessible sharing and taking screenshots is. At the press of a button, you can record your final win in your favourite FPS or save some vital information that may be useful later.
But anyone unfamiliar with the PS5 layout may not know how to actually find all of this media. That’s why we’re going to be running through the easiest way to access the Media Gallery app, where all your screenshots and screen recordings are saved. Simply read through our step-by-step guide to find out more.
What you’ll need:
- A PS5
The Short Version
- Press the Capture button on your controller
- Click on the last screenshot you took
- Click on Go to Media Gallery
- View your Media Gallery
Step
1
Press the Capture button on your controller
On your DualSense Edge controller, click on the Capture button.
Step
2
Click on the last screenshot you took
From the menu presented, scroll left to the most recent screenshot you took. Click on it.
Step
3
Click on Go to Media Gallery
Scroll down to the button called Go to Media Gallery to be taken to the Media Gallery app.
Step
4
View your Media Gallery
Here you can view all of the screenshots and screen recordings you have taken with your account on your PS5.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can share the media from your PS5 onto a device like a desktop or mobile. They can also be sent directly to social media.
You can automatically upload your screenshots and media into the PlayStation app, but this will need to be done manually the first time.