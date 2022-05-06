If you’d like to know how to factory reset in Windows, then we’ve got you covered right here.

Factory resetting Windows is a useful process as a last resort for troubleshooting an issue, or if you’re looking to sell on an old device and you want it to be factory fresh.

Luckily, the process is simple, and we’re going to take you through every step of the way, whether you’re using a behemoth gaming PC or a cheaper laptop.

So, without further ado, here’s how to factory reset in Windows.

The Short Version

Open the Settings menu

Head into ‘Updates and Security’

Select ‘Recovery’ from the side bar

Press the ‘Get Started’ button

Choose either ‘Remove everything’ or ‘Keep my files’

1 Open the Settings menu Firstly, you need to open the Settings menu. To do so, either go into the Start Menu and press on the gear icon, or type ‘Settings’ into the search bar at the bottom.

2 Once inside the main settings menu, you’ll be greeted with a panel of different options. As we’re factory resetting Windows, we’ll need to go into ‘Updates and Security’. Step

3 Select ‘Recovery’ from the side bar When you get into the ‘Updates and Security’ menu, navigate to the left-hand side where you’ll see a sidebar. From there, press on the option labelled ‘Recovery’ – it’s around half way down the list. Step

4 Press the ‘Get Started’ button At the top of the ‘Recovery’ menu, there’s an option labelled ‘Reset this PC’. Underneath the blurb, you’ll see a button labelled ‘Get Started’ – clicking that will open the resetting menu. Step

5 Choose either ‘Remove everything’ or ‘Keep my files’ You can now either choose to ‘Remove everything’ or to ‘Keep my files’. The first option will wipe your entire device, while the second option will remove everything but your own personal files.



Selecting ‘Keep my files’ will begin the reset process, while pressing ‘Remove everything’ will prompt another screen where you can either choose to remove files from your device or completely wipe the drive. If you’re looking to reset the device entirely, we suggest picking the second option.