 large image

How to factory reset in Windows

Reece Bithrey
Freelance Reviews Writer

If you’d like to know how to factory reset in Windows, then we’ve got you covered right here.

Factory resetting Windows is a useful process as a last resort for troubleshooting an issue, or if you’re looking to sell on an old device and you want it to be factory fresh.

Luckily, the process is simple, and we’re going to take you through every step of the way, whether you’re using a behemoth gaming PC or a cheaper laptop.

So, without further ado, here’s how to factory reset in Windows.

Hardware Used

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings menu
  • Head into ‘Updates and Security’
  • Select ‘Recovery’ from the side bar
  • Press the ‘Get Started’ button
  • Choose either ‘Remove everything’ or ‘Keep my files’

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings menu

    Firstly, you need to open the Settings menu. To do so, either go into the Start Menu and press on the gear icon, or type ‘Settings’ into the search bar at the bottom.
    Go to the settings menu

  2. Step
    2

    Head into ‘Updates and Security’

    Once inside the main settings menu, you’ll be greeted with a panel of different options. As we’re factory resetting Windows, we’ll need to go into ‘Updates and Security’.Head into 'updates and security'

  3. Step
    3

    Select ‘Recovery’ from the side bar

    When you get into the ‘Updates and Security’ menu, navigate to the left-hand side where you’ll see a sidebar. From there, press on the option labelled ‘Recovery’ – it’s around half way down the list.Select ‘Recovery’ from the side bar

  4. Step
    4

    Press the ‘Get Started’ button

    At the top of the ‘Recovery’ menu, there’s an option labelled ‘Reset this PC’. Underneath the blurb, you’ll see a button labelled ‘Get Started’ – clicking that will open the resetting menu.Press the ‘Get Started’ button

  5. Step
    5

    Choose either ‘Remove everything’ or ‘Keep my files’

    You can now either choose to ‘Remove everything’ or to ‘Keep my files’. The first option will wipe your entire device, while the second option will remove everything but your own personal files.

    Selecting ‘Keep my files’ will begin the reset process, while pressing ‘Remove everything’ will prompt another screen where you can either choose to remove files from your device or completely wipe the drive. If you’re looking to reset the device entirely, we suggest picking the second option.Choose either ‘Remove everything’ or ‘Keep my files’

FAQs

Will a factory reset fix my laptop?

Sometimes it can be useful for fixing issues with the operating system, but it won’t address every single issue, especially if there’s a hardware fault.

Does resetting PC make it faster?

Yes, a PC will run faster when less data is stored on the hard drive. But as you download more applications and games etc, you’re PC will gradually get slower.

Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day's work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

