Did you know you can make your own Snapchat filter for a party, wedding, location or just for fun? Here’s how to do it.

Custom filters are a great way to make any event stand out and you’ll be able to keep them on your photos long after the party is over.

While community and location filters are free, it is important to note that most custom Snapchat filters are charged by the hour – though you can choose to keep them live for up to 30 days. There’s even an Annual Filter option that allows your filter to stick around on the app for a whole year.

Filters are also different to lenses, which are more AR based experiences. If you want to make your own lens, you can do so with the help of Snapchat’s Lens Studio.

Read on to learn how to make your own custom Snapchat filter…

What you’ll need

A computer

A Snapchat account

The Short Version

Go to Snapchat’s Create Your Own filter page Click Create Now next to Filters Create and customise your filter Once you’re done, click Next Choose a date Choose a location Enter your payment details and hit Submit

How to make Snapchat filters Step

1 Open Snapchat’s Create Your Own filter page You can find community filters, custom filters and lenses here. We’ll be making a custom filter. Step

2 Click Create Now next to Filters You may be asked to log in to Snapchat between steps 2 and 3 if you haven’t already signed in. Step

3 Click the drop-down menu This will show you the categories for Snapchat’s customisable templates. If you’d prefer to make your filter entirely from scratch, you can upload a file using the Upload button. Step

4 Choose a category There are lots of templates in each category. Step

5 Choose a template to get started Or begin with a blank template. Step

6 Click Colour Then choose a colour to customise the filter. Step

7 Click Text Here you can change the text, font, colour and shadow of any text on your filter. Step

8 Click Elements At this stage you can add a Bitmoji or upload your own custom elements. Step

9 Click Next when you’re done You can also choose Preview first to get a better idea of what your filter will look like on your photos. Step

10 The longer you set your filter for, the more it will cost. Step

11 Set a fence around your filter Again, the bigger the fence, the more the filter will cost. We’ve set a large fence here, but a smaller one will be cheaper. Step

12 Enter your payment details and click Submit Then just wait for your filter to be approved!