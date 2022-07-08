How to make Snapchat filters
Did you know you can make your own Snapchat filter for a party, wedding, location or just for fun? Here’s how to do it.
Custom filters are a great way to make any event stand out and you’ll be able to keep them on your photos long after the party is over.
While community and location filters are free, it is important to note that most custom Snapchat filters are charged by the hour – though you can choose to keep them live for up to 30 days. There’s even an Annual Filter option that allows your filter to stick around on the app for a whole year.
Filters are also different to lenses, which are more AR based experiences. If you want to make your own lens, you can do so with the help of Snapchat’s Lens Studio.
Read on to learn how to make your own custom Snapchat filter…
What you’ll need
- A computer
- A Snapchat account
The Short Version
- Go to Snapchat’s Create Your Own filter page
- Click Create Now next to Filters
- Create and customise your filter
- Once you’re done, click Next
- Choose a date
- Choose a location
- Enter your payment details and hit Submit
How to make Snapchat filters
Step
1
Open Snapchat’s Create Your Own filter page
You can find community filters, custom filters and lenses here. We’ll be making a custom filter.
Step
2
Click Create Now next to Filters
You may be asked to log in to Snapchat between steps 2 and 3 if you haven’t already signed in.
Step
3
Click the drop-down menu
This will show you the categories for Snapchat’s customisable templates. If you’d prefer to make your filter entirely from scratch, you can upload a file using the Upload button.
Step
4
Choose a category
There are lots of templates in each category.
Step
5
Choose a template to get started
Or begin with a blank template.
Step
6
Click Colour
Then choose a colour to customise the filter.
Step
7
Click Text
Here you can change the text, font, colour and shadow of any text on your filter.
Step
8
Click Elements
At this stage you can add a Bitmoji or upload your own custom elements.
Step
9
Click Next when you’re done
You can also choose Preview first to get a better idea of what your filter will look like on your photos.
Step
10
Choose a date and time and click Next
The longer you set your filter for, the more it will cost.
Step
11
Set a fence around your filter
Again, the bigger the fence, the more the filter will cost. We’ve set a large fence here, but a smaller one will be cheaper.
Step
12
Enter your payment details and click Submit
Then just wait for your filter to be approved!
Troubleshooting
No, you can create community filters, including geofilters and moment filters for free. However, everyone will be able to access these and you won’t be able to use Snapchat’s templates to create them.
Snapchat filters are frames and art that are overlayed on your Snaps, while lenses are Augmented Reality (AR) experiences you and your friends can interact with. If you want to create your own Snapchat lens, you can do so with Snap’s Lens Studio software.