How to make Snapchat filters

Did you know you can make your own Snapchat filter for a party, wedding, location or just for fun? Here’s how to do it. 

Custom filters are a great way to make any event stand out and you’ll be able to keep them on your photos long after the party is over. 

While community and location filters are free, it is important to note that most custom Snapchat filters are charged by the hour – though you can choose to keep them live for up to 30 days. There’s even an Annual Filter option that allows your filter to stick around on the app for a whole year. 

Filters are also different to lenses, which are more AR based experiences. If you want to make your own lens, you can do so with the help of Snapchat’s Lens Studio. 

Read on to learn how to make your own custom Snapchat filter… 

What you’ll need

  • A computer 
  • A Snapchat account 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Snapchat’s Create Your Own filter page 
  2. Click Create Now next to Filters 
  3. Create and customise your filter 
  4. Once you’re done, click Next 
  5. Choose a date 
  6. Choose a location 
  7. Enter your payment details and hit Submit

How to make Snapchat filters

  1. Step
    1

    Open Snapchat’s Create Your Own filter page

    You can find community filters, custom filters and lenses here. We’ll be making a custom filter. how to make a snapchat filter

  2. Step
    2

    Click Create Now next to Filters

    You may be asked to log in to Snapchat between steps 2 and 3 if you haven’t already signed in. how to make a snapchat filter

  3. Step
    3

    Click the drop-down menu

    This will show you the categories for Snapchat’s customisable templates. If you’d prefer to make your filter entirely from scratch, you can upload a file using the Upload button. how to make a snapchat filter

  4. Step
    4

    Choose a category

    There are lots of templates in each category. how to make a snapchat filter

  5. Step
    5

    Choose a template to get started

    Or begin with a blank template. how to make a snapchat filter

  6. Step
    6

    Click Colour

    Then choose a colour to customise the filter. how to make a snapchat filter

  7. Step
    7

    Click Text

    Here you can change the text, font, colour and shadow of any text on your filter. how to make a snapchat filter

  8. Step
    8

    Click Elements

    At this stage you can add a Bitmoji or upload your own custom elements. how to make a snapchat filter

  9. Step
    9

    Click Next when you’re done

    You can also choose Preview first to get a better idea of what your filter will look like on your photos. how to make a snapchat filter

  10. Step
    10

    Choose a date and time and click Next

    The longer you set your filter for, the more it will cost. how to make a snapchat filter

  11. Step
    11

    Set a fence around your filter

    Again, the bigger the fence, the more the filter will cost. We’ve set a large fence here, but a smaller one will be cheaper. how to make a snapchat filter

  12. Step
    12

    Enter your payment details and click Submit

    Then just wait for your filter to be approved! how to make a snapchat filter

Troubleshooting

Do I need to pay for all filters?

No, you can create community filters, including geofilters and moment filters for free. However, everyone will be able to access these and you won’t be able to use Snapchat’s templates to create them.

What’s the difference between Snapchat filters and lenses?

Snapchat filters are frames and art that are overlayed on your Snaps, while lenses are Augmented Reality (AR) experiences you and your friends can interact with. If you want to create your own Snapchat lens, you can do so with Snap’s Lens Studio software.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

