How to change a page name on Facebook
There are tons of reasons you may want to update the name of a Facebook page, from correcting a typo, to adjusting the topic to simply giving it a fresh look. We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to show you how to do it.
There are two types of Facebook pages – Classic pages and New pages.
The main difference here is the roles you’ll have. If you’re running a Classic page, you have to be an admin to change the name, whereas if you’re using the New page experience, you’ll need Facebook access (task access won’t be enough).
If you’ve got all the correct permissions, follow the steps in this guide to update the name of your Facebook page.
What you’ll need:
- A Facebook page with a name you want to change
- Admin rights to that page
The Short Version
- Open your Facebook page
- Scroll down and click Edit Page Info
- Change the name of your page
- Hit Request Change
How to change a page name on Facebook
Step
1
Open Facebook
This guide applies to Classic pages. If you’re running a New page, scroll to the bottom of this guide to learn how to change your page name.
Step
2
Go to your page
This’ll either be the on the right side of the screen under the Your Pages header or in the Pages section on the left.
Step
3
Scroll down and click Edit Page Info
You’ll find this section on the left side of the screen.
Step
4
Erase your old page name and enter your new one
Once done, you can click anywhere outside of the box.
Step
5
Hit Request Change to confirm your name change
Then just wait up to three days for the name change to be approved by Facebook.
Troubleshooting
If you can’t see Edit Page Info anywhere on screen, click Page Settings instead and then select Page Info in the left column.
If you’re using Facebook’s New page experience, you’ll need to switch into the page with Facebook Access to request a name change.
Simply, switch into the page, click your page photo in the top right, click Settings & Privacy, select Settings, Click General Page Settings and hit Name. Then enter your new page name, click Review Change and enter your password to complete the change.