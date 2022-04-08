 large image

How to change a page name on Facebook

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

There are tons of reasons you may want to update the name of a Facebook page, from correcting a typo, to adjusting the topic to simply giving it a fresh look. We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to show you how to do it.  

There are two types of Facebook pages – Classic pages and New pages. 

The main difference here is the roles you’ll have. If you’re running a Classic page, you have to be an admin to change the name, whereas if you’re using the New page experience, you’ll need Facebook access (task access won’t be enough). 

If you’ve got all the correct permissions, follow the steps in this guide to update the name of your Facebook page. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Facebook page with a name you want to change 
  • Admin rights to that page 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Facebook page 
  2. Scroll down and click Edit Page Info 
  3. Change the name of your page 
  4. Hit Request Change

How to change a page name on Facebook

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    This guide applies to Classic pages. If you’re running a New page, scroll to the bottom of this guide to learn how to change your page name. Facebook home page

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your page

    This’ll either be the on the right side of the screen under the Your Pages header or in the Pages section on the left. facebook pages

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down and click Edit Page Info

    You’ll find this section on the left side of the screen. Facebook page

  4. Step
    4

    Erase your old page name and enter your new one

    Once done, you can click anywhere outside of the box. Facebook name change page

  5. Step
    5

    Hit Request Change to confirm your name change

    Then just wait up to three days for the name change to be approved by Facebook. Facebook request name change pop-up

Troubleshooting

I can’t see an Edit Page Info option

If you can’t see Edit Page Info anywhere on screen, click Page Settings instead and then select Page Info in the left column.

I’m using the New page experience 

If you’re using Facebook’s New page experience, you’ll need to switch into the page with Facebook Access to request a name change.

Simply, switch into the page, click your page photo in the top right, click Settings & Privacy, select Settings, Click General Page Settings and hit Name. Then enter your new page name, click Review Change and enter your password to complete the change.

