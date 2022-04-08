There are tons of reasons you may want to update the name of a Facebook page, from correcting a typo, to adjusting the topic to simply giving it a fresh look. We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to show you how to do it.

There are two types of Facebook pages – Classic pages and New pages.

The main difference here is the roles you’ll have. If you’re running a Classic page, you have to be an admin to change the name, whereas if you’re using the New page experience, you’ll need Facebook access (task access won’t be enough).

If you’ve got all the correct permissions, follow the steps in this guide to update the name of your Facebook page.

What you’ll need:

A Facebook page with a name you want to change

Admin rights to that page

The Short Version

Open your Facebook page Scroll down and click Edit Page Info Change the name of your page Hit Request Change

How to change a page name on Facebook Step

1 Open Facebook This guide applies to Classic pages. If you’re running a New page, scroll to the bottom of this guide to learn how to change your page name. Step

2 Go to your page This’ll either be the on the right side of the screen under the Your Pages header or in the Pages section on the left. Step

3 Scroll down and click Edit Page Info You’ll find this section on the left side of the screen. Step

4 Erase your old page name and enter your new one Once done, you can click anywhere outside of the box. Step

5 Hit Request Change to confirm your name change Then just wait up to three days for the name change to be approved by Facebook.