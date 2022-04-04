Facebook’s reputation has taken a number of hits over the years with privacy and misinformation playing a big part. Whether you’ve lost trust in the site or you simply don’t find yourself logging in anymore, here’s how to delete your Facebook account.

There are two options when it comes to shutting down your Facebook account – deleting and deactivating.

In this guide, we’ll take you through the process of permanently deleting your account. However, if you’re mostly just looking to take a short break, scroll down to the bottom of the page to learn more about deactivation.

It’s important to note that deleting your account will erase all of your posts, photos, videos and pages you control, along with any Oculus purchases and achievements.

You also won’t be able to use Messenger anymore, and any apps you’ve been using with Facebook Login (such as Spotify or Pinterest) will need to be recovered with those websites.

If you’ve come to terms with all of this, follow the steps below to delete your Facebook account permanently.

Open your Facebook Settings Go to Your Facebook Information Click Deactivation and Deletion Choose Delete Account Enter your password to confirm

How to delete a Facebook account Step

1 Go to your Facebook feed We’ll be using screenshots from the desktop browser version of Facebook, but you can also do this on your phone. Step

2 Click the arrow in the top right corner This should show you a drop-down menu with your account settings. Step

3 Select Settings & Privacy The icon will look like a cog. Step

4 Select Settings Or click the cog icon again. Step

5 Go to Your Facebook Information The tab will be on the left side of the page. Step

6 Choose Deactivation And Deletion You can also download a copy of your data at this stage. Step

7 Select Delete Account and Continue To Account Deletion Alternatively, you can choose to deactivate your account at this stage. Deactivating will disable your account temporarily, but you’ll still be able to use Messenger and recover the account later. Step

8 Click Delete Account This is your last chance to download or transfer any of your account data. Step

9 Enter your password and hit Continue That’s it! You’ve permanently deleted your Facebook account.