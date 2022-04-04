 large image

How to delete a Facebook account

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Facebook’s reputation has taken a number of hits over the years with privacy and misinformation playing a big part. Whether you’ve lost trust in the site or you simply don’t find yourself logging in anymore, here’s how to delete your Facebook account. 

There are two options when it comes to shutting down your Facebook account – deleting and deactivating.

In this guide, we’ll take you through the process of permanently deleting your account. However, if you’re mostly just looking to take a short break, scroll down to the bottom of the page to learn more about deactivation.

It’s important to note that deleting your account will erase all of your posts, photos, videos and pages you control, along with any Oculus purchases and achievements. 

You also won’t be able to use Messenger anymore, and any apps you’ve been using with Facebook Login (such as Spotify or Pinterest) will need to be recovered with those websites. 

If you’ve come to terms with all of this, follow the steps below to delete your Facebook account permanently. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Facebook account you don’t want anymore 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Facebook Settings 
  2. Go to Your Facebook Information 
  3. Click Deactivation and Deletion 
  4. Choose Delete Account 
  5. Enter your password to confirm 

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Facebook feed

    We’ll be using screenshots from the desktop browser version of Facebook, but you can also do this on your phone. Facebook news feed

  2. Step
    2

    Click the arrow in the top right corner

    This should show you a drop-down menu with your account settings. Facebook account settings

  3. Step
    3

    Select Settings & Privacy

    The icon will look like a cog. Facebook account settings

  4. Step
    4

    Select Settings

    Or click the cog icon again. Facebook account settings

  5. Step
    5

    Go to Your Facebook Information

    The tab will be on the left side of the page. Facebook account settings

  6. Step
    6

    Choose Deactivation And Deletion

    You can also download a copy of your data at this stage. Facebook deactivation and deletion options

  7. Step
    7

    Select Delete Account and Continue To Account Deletion

    Alternatively, you can choose to deactivate your account at this stage. Deactivating will disable your account temporarily, but you’ll still be able to use Messenger and recover the account later. Facebook delete account

  8. Step
    8

    Click Delete Account

    This is your last chance to download or transfer any of your account data. Facebook delete account

  9. Step
    9

    Enter your password and hit Continue

    That’s it! You’ve permanently deleted your Facebook account. Facebook confirm delete account

Troubleshooting

Can I delete my account temporarily?

If you’re mostly just looking to take a break from Facebook, or want to use Messenger but don’t want people to visit your profile, there is the option to deactivate your account. You’ll still be able to use Facebook Login to access apps like Spotify and Pinterest but you won’t be able to log into Oculus (now Meta) headsets anymore.

To temporarily deactivate your account, just choose Deactivate Account at step 7. You can then return whenever you feel like it. 

What if I change my mind?

If you’ve deleted your account and change your mind within 30 days, you can cancel the process and recover your account. However, if 30 days have passed, you’re out of luck and will need to create a new account.

To cancel your account deletion, just log into Facebook and click Cancel Deletion.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
