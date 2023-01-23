How to change the language on Disney Plus

Looking to change the language on your Disney Plus account? Here’s how to do it in just a few clicks.

There are two ways to adjust the language on Disney Plus. You can change it for specific pieces of content, which is useful if you’re learning a language or would prefer to watch certain shows and movies in your native language.

Alternatively, you can change the language for your entire profile, which covers all supported content and the app’s interface in one quick swoop. This is what we’ll be covering in this guide.

Just be aware that changing the language on one profile won’t automatically update your entire account. That means you’ll need to follow the steps below for each individual profile if the whole family wants to watch in that language.

You can also scroll down to our troubleshooting section for a full list of the languages supported as well as how to change the language for a specific movie.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

What you’ll need:

A Disney Plus account

The Short Version

Tap on your profile image Click ‘Edit Profiles’ Select a profile Click ‘App Language’ Select a language