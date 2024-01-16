Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Copilot Pro? Microsoft’s AI subscription service explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Microsoft spent most of 2023 touting its AI capabilities and it culminated with the launch of the Copilot AI companion in September. Now, Microsoft is offering Copilot Pro to those who want the top experience it can offer.

AI this and AI that, it remains the talk of the technology world and it isn’t just about saying silly things to chatbots anymore. We’ve seen brands like AMD and Intel upgrade their hardware with more AI-specific tech to open up more artificial intelligence-enabled workloads to all.

Admittedly, for consumers, AI does largely remain about chatbots and the neat Windows Studio effects AI features that dedicated chips can bring to your webcam. But, Copilot does look set to make life easier for many and the new Pro subscription is where things get even more serious. Let’s dive in.

What is Copilot Pro?

Copilot Pro is a new subscription service from Microsoft that provides users with the AI companion’s most advanced features.

These include a single AI experience that runs across all of your devices, from on the web and your PC to on your mobile device too, and it provides context-specific to you no matter what medium you’re using, access to Copilot across Microsoft 365 software. You’ll get Copilot across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote. All of these are available across PC, Mac and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

You’ll also get priority access to the latest models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. GPT-4 Turbo offers faster performance during peak times and the ability to change which models you’re interacting with. The latter feature is listed as “coming soon”.

You also get enhanced AI image creation using Designer along with the ability to build your own customised Copilot GPT. The option to create a Copilot GPT allows you to customise the AI based on a particular topic, such as fitness, travel, gaming and more. This feature is currently listed as “coming soon”, with no specific release date.

Microsoft Copilot Pro is available now and costs $20 per month/per user.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

