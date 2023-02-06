How to enable Gaming Mode on a OnePlus phone

If you want to game on your OnePlus device, then you will want to make sure that you have gaming mode turned on.

OnePlus is known for its wealth of handsets, all of which span various target audiences, with different specs and features that can fill every need. To make its handsets even more diverse, OnePlus has included a dedicated Gaming Tools option on its devices.

Turning on this Gaming Mode means that players can access a menu of features and options while playing supported games, giving you more control over how you play in a selection of titles.

Turning on this feature is thankfully very simple and can be done in just a few simple steps. It’s also worth knowing that gaming mode can be turned off at any stage, whether you want to take a break from gaming or you’re trying to reduce the strain on the battery of your handset.

If you want to learn more about Gaming Tools and how to turn it on, keep reading.

What you’ll need:

A OnePlus handset

The Short Version

Open Games

Click on the hamburger menu

Tap Settings

Turn on Gaming Tools