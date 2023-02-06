 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable Gaming Mode on a OnePlus phone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to game on your OnePlus device, then you will want to make sure that you have gaming mode turned on.

OnePlus is known for its wealth of handsets, all of which span various target audiences, with different specs and features that can fill every need. To make its handsets even more diverse, OnePlus has included a dedicated Gaming Tools option on its devices.

Turning on this Gaming Mode means that players can access a menu of features and options while playing supported games, giving you more control over how you play in a selection of titles.

Turning on this feature is thankfully very simple and can be done in just a few simple steps. It’s also worth knowing that gaming mode can be turned off at any stage, whether you want to take a break from gaming or you’re trying to reduce the strain on the battery of your handset.

If you want to learn more about Gaming Tools and how to turn it on, keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

  • A OnePlus handset

The Short Version 

  • Open Games
  • Click on the hamburger menu
  • Tap Settings
  • Turn on Gaming Tools

  1. Step
    1

    Open Games

    Search for the Games app on your phone and open Games. Games search OnePlus

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the hamburger menu

    Once in Games, click on the hamburger menu in the top-right corner. It looks like three small dots stacked on top of each other. Click on the hamburger menu

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Settings

    From the drop-down menu that is presented, click on Settings. It will be the last listed option. Hamburger Settings Menu

  4. Step
    4

    Turn on Gaming Tools

    You will be presented with a list of features that can be toggled off and on. Turn on the top option, called Gaming Tools, to enable gaming mode. This can be turned off at any time by following the previous steps. Turn on Gaming Tools

Troubleshooting

What is gaming mode on OnePlus?

Gaming mode allows users to access a plethora of features while playing supported games on a OnePlus handset. They can be accessed at any time while playing games and give players the option to toggle different features and settings.

You might like…

The OnePlus Nord CE is the standout budget smartphone of Black Friday

The OnePlus Nord CE is the standout budget smartphone of Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 year ago
OnePlus could be planning cheaper OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus could be planning cheaper OnePlus Buds Pro

Jon Mundy 1 year ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.