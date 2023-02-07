How to use Reading Mode on a OnePlus phone

If you’re looking for a more immersive way to consume books and written content on a OnePlus device, look no further. Here’s how to enable Reading Mode on your OnePlus phone.

One of the niftiest features on OxygenOS is the operating system’s built-in Reading Mode. This setting allows you to choose from two effects – Mono and Chromatic – that make immersing yourself in a story on your smartphone a bit more comfortable.

Whether you’re looking to tone down the blue light or go completely greyscale for an e-reader-like experience, scroll down to learn how to use Reading Mode on a OnePlus smartphone.

What you’ll need:

A OnePlus phone

The Short Version

Open Settings Tap Display Select Reading Mode Tap the button next to Turn On Reading Mode Choose an effect