 large image

How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to activate dark mode on a OnePlus phone, you’ve come to the right place. 

There are a number of benefits to sticking your phone on dark mode. Not only is it more comfortable on the eyes at night, but many people find the darker interface to be more aesthetically pleasing to look at as well. 

If your phone has an OLED display, there’s also the added perk that dark mode can put less of a strain on your battery life. This is because OLED technology allows invidual pixels to be switched off completely, meaning the dark part of the screen don’t need to consume power. 

Keep reading to learn how to turn on dark mode on your OnePlus phone.

What you’ll need: 

  • A OnePlus phone 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Settings 
  2. Tap Display 
  3. Tap Dark Mode 
  4. Toggle the Manual button on

How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings

    You might need to swipe up to find your Settings. How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

  2. Step
    2

    Tap ‘Display’

    This is where you’ll find all your display settings, including dark mode. How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

  3. Step
    3

    Tap ‘Dark Mode’

    You might need to scroll down to find this option. How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle the Manual button on

    You can also choose to turn dark mode on automatically. How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

Troubleshooting

How to turn dark mode off on OnePlus phones

To turn dark mode off and go back to light mode, simply follow the same steps above but toggle the Manual button off instead of on.

How to switch dark mode on quickly

You can also turn dark mode on without diving into your settings by swiping down from the top of the screen. Then, just pull the first window down to expand it and swipe left to find the dark mode shortcut.

