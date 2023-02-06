How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

If you’re looking to activate dark mode on a OnePlus phone, you’ve come to the right place.

There are a number of benefits to sticking your phone on dark mode. Not only is it more comfortable on the eyes at night, but many people find the darker interface to be more aesthetically pleasing to look at as well.

If your phone has an OLED display, there’s also the added perk that dark mode can put less of a strain on your battery life. This is because OLED technology allows invidual pixels to be switched off completely, meaning the dark part of the screen don’t need to consume power.

Keep reading to learn how to turn on dark mode on your OnePlus phone.

What you’ll need:

A OnePlus phone

The Short Version

Open your Settings Tap Display Tap Dark Mode Toggle the Manual button on