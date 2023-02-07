 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable 10-bit photos on a OnePlus phone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Even dedicated OnePlus users may not know that you can enable 10-bit photos on the handset in just a few steps.

OnePlus is known for developing a wide array of phones that can fit almost every need, with its devices spanning different specs and price points. One of the benefits of owning a OnePlus device is all the customisation options that come with it, as well as the impressive camera arrays.

One of these fantastic camera options is the chance to turn on the 10-bit feature, which should enhance your photos. 10-bit packs in extra quality and detail thanks to the added depth, making it the best option for creative professionals.

If you want to learn how to turn on 10-bit photos on your OnePlus handset then make sure you keep reading, as we will be going through it step by step.

What you’ll need: 

  • A OnePlus handset

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Camera
  2. Click on the hamburger menu
  3. Tap Settings
  4. Enable 10-bit colour
  5. Tap OK

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Camera

    Open your device and go to the Camera app.Camera app on OnePlus 11

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the hamburger menu

    Go to the hamburger menu in the top-right corner of the screen. It looks like three dots stood on top of each other.Hamburger menu in camera

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Settings

    From the drop-down menu presented, click on Settings. Hamburger menu options

  4. Step
    4

    Enable 10-bit colour

    Enable 10-bit colour from the menu presented. This can be turned off at any time. Enable 10-bit photos OnePlus

  5. Step
    5

    Tap OK

    You will be given a notification that 10-bit colour has now been turned on. Tap OK to accept.Click OK to confirm

Troubleshooting

What is a 10-bit photo?

10-bit refers to the bit depth within an image or video. 10-bit is what you want to be aiming for if you’re aiming to develop professional videos or photos, since it will pack in extra detail and quality than an 8-bit camera, for example.

You might like…

How to use Reading Mode on a OnePlus phone

How to use Reading Mode on a OnePlus phone

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
What is Zen Mode on a OnePlus phone?

What is Zen Mode on a OnePlus phone?

Ryan Jones 8 hours ago
How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

How to enable dark mode on OnePlus

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
How to enable Gaming Mode on a OnePlus phone

How to enable Gaming Mode on a OnePlus phone

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system

What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is OnePlus Shelf?

What is OnePlus Shelf?

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.