How to enable 10-bit photos on a OnePlus phone

Even dedicated OnePlus users may not know that you can enable 10-bit photos on the handset in just a few steps.

OnePlus is known for developing a wide array of phones that can fit almost every need, with its devices spanning different specs and price points. One of the benefits of owning a OnePlus device is all the customisation options that come with it, as well as the impressive camera arrays.

One of these fantastic camera options is the chance to turn on the 10-bit feature, which should enhance your photos. 10-bit packs in extra quality and detail thanks to the added depth, making it the best option for creative professionals.

If you want to learn how to turn on 10-bit photos on your OnePlus handset then make sure you keep reading, as we will be going through it step by step.

What you’ll need:

A OnePlus handset

The Short Version

Go to Camera Click on the hamburger menu Tap Settings Enable 10-bit colour Tap OK

Step

1 Go to Camera Open your device and go to the Camera app. Step

2 Click on the hamburger menu Go to the hamburger menu in the top-right corner of the screen. It looks like three dots stood on top of each other. Step

3 Tap Settings From the drop-down menu presented, click on Settings. Step

4 Enable 10-bit colour Enable 10-bit colour from the menu presented. This can be turned off at any time. Step

5 Tap OK You will be given a notification that 10-bit colour has now been turned on. Tap OK to accept.