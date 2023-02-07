How to enable 10-bit photos on a OnePlus phone
Even dedicated OnePlus users may not know that you can enable 10-bit photos on the handset in just a few steps.
OnePlus is known for developing a wide array of phones that can fit almost every need, with its devices spanning different specs and price points. One of the benefits of owning a OnePlus device is all the customisation options that come with it, as well as the impressive camera arrays.
One of these fantastic camera options is the chance to turn on the 10-bit feature, which should enhance your photos. 10-bit packs in extra quality and detail thanks to the added depth, making it the best option for creative professionals.
If you want to learn how to turn on 10-bit photos on your OnePlus handset then make sure you keep reading, as we will be going through it step by step.
What you’ll need:
- A OnePlus handset
The Short Version
- Go to Camera
- Click on the hamburger menu
- Tap Settings
- Enable 10-bit colour
- Tap OK
Step
1
Go to Camera
Open your device and go to the Camera app.
Step
2
Click on the hamburger menu
Go to the hamburger menu in the top-right corner of the screen. It looks like three dots stood on top of each other.
Step
3
Tap Settings
From the drop-down menu presented, click on Settings.
Step
4
Enable 10-bit colour
Enable 10-bit colour from the menu presented. This can be turned off at any time.
Step
5
Tap OK
You will be given a notification that 10-bit colour has now been turned on. Tap OK to accept.
Troubleshooting
10-bit refers to the bit depth within an image or video. 10-bit is what you want to be aiming for if you’re aiming to develop professional videos or photos, since it will pack in extra detail and quality than an 8-bit camera, for example.