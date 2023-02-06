 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is OnePlus Shelf?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Most phone developers have a defining feature on their OS platform that aims to make the device easier to navigate and more seamless to use. For OnePlus, that is the Shelf app.

The Shelf app is only available on phones running Oxygen OS, which is an Android-based operating system developed by OnePlus exclusively for its smartphones. This means that you will only be able to access this feature if you already own a OnePlus device.

If you want to learn more about Shelf, how it’s utilised and how it can help you navigate your OnePlus handset with more ease, then make sure you keep reading.

What is the OnePlus Shelf?

In OxygenOS, the OnePlus Shelf is a feature that functions as a personal space for organising your daily life. It gives users access to various widgets and shortcuts to the most used apps, such as Calender, Memos and Weather, and it all can be accessed with a single swipe from the Home screen.

Its main aim is to make finding apps easier, negating the need to swipe through your phone for specific applications since they are all located in one place, as soon as you open the phone.

Since launching, Shelf has undergone many updates to ensure that it is as seamless and integrated with main apps as possible. One of these updates came with support for Spotify in 2022; users can access the standard Spotify app from the Shelf as well as music playback options and a lower row of your most recently played music as well as the option to Like or Heart a song.

Shelf can be customised with the widgets that you use most often, although the number of widgets and apps available are limited, meaning that you cannot add any application into Shelf from the Google Store.

You might like…

What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system

What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system

Hannah Davies 15 hours ago
What is Samsung PowerSharing?

What is Samsung PowerSharing?

Hannah Davies 15 hours ago
What is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display? The Samsung feature explained

What is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display? The Samsung feature explained

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy?

What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy?

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
What is Samsung Pass?

What is Samsung Pass?

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
What is Samsung Health? Samsung’s health and fitness app explained

What is Samsung Health? Samsung’s health and fitness app explained

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.