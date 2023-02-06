What is OnePlus Shelf?

Most phone developers have a defining feature on their OS platform that aims to make the device easier to navigate and more seamless to use. For OnePlus, that is the Shelf app.

The Shelf app is only available on phones running Oxygen OS, which is an Android-based operating system developed by OnePlus exclusively for its smartphones. This means that you will only be able to access this feature if you already own a OnePlus device.

If you want to learn more about Shelf, how it’s utilised and how it can help you navigate your OnePlus handset with more ease, then make sure you keep reading.

What is the OnePlus Shelf?

In OxygenOS, the OnePlus Shelf is a feature that functions as a personal space for organising your daily life. It gives users access to various widgets and shortcuts to the most used apps, such as Calender, Memos and Weather, and it all can be accessed with a single swipe from the Home screen.

Its main aim is to make finding apps easier, negating the need to swipe through your phone for specific applications since they are all located in one place, as soon as you open the phone.

Since launching, Shelf has undergone many updates to ensure that it is as seamless and integrated with main apps as possible. One of these updates came with support for Spotify in 2022; users can access the standard Spotify app from the Shelf as well as music playback options and a lower row of your most recently played music as well as the option to Like or Heart a song.

Shelf can be customised with the widgets that you use most often, although the number of widgets and apps available are limited, meaning that you cannot add any application into Shelf from the Google Store.