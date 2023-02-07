When buying a OnePlus phone, you get access to several features not available on a standard Android phone. One of those features is called Zen Mode, but what does it do?

We’ve created this guide to explain everything you need to know about the OnePlus Zen Mode, and how it can benefit you.

What is Zen Mode on a OnePlus phone?

Zen Mode is a OnePlus take on the classic ‘Do Not Disturb ‘ feature, but with a few additional tricks. When activated, you will not be able to use most of your OnePlus phone’s features, other than making phone calls and using the camera.

Zen Mode helps users to avoid being distracted by phone, shutting down notifications from a social media app or game. This should be really helpful for those who want to knuckle down and get work done without distractions, or need a short break from the connected world.

You’re able to set a specific amount of time for when Zen Mode is activated. By setting a timer, you’ll be able to enjoy a relaxing break from your phone without the possibility of forgetting to restore your phone to its default state later on.

While in Zen Mode, your OnePlus phone will also have access to several themes to help you relax. These include themes of ocean, space, grassland, blue space, and twilight. Each theme is accompanied by background sounds too.

The Zen Mode should be installed on your OnePlus phone by default, so there’s no need to download it unless you want the standalone app.

Which OnePlus phones support Zen Mode?

Zen Mode is an exclusive feature to OnePlus phones, although you may find apps that offer similar functionality on other Android handsets.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was the first phone to support Zen Mode, but now OnePlus has introduced it to the vast majority of its phones.

The oldest phones that support Zen Mode are part of the OnePlus 6 series, while the Nord series can also join in on the fun. So if you’re buying a new OnePlus phone, you can be rest assured that Zen Mode will be compatible.