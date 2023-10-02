Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to edit a message on WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

WhatsApp finally introduced an edit feature to the platform in 2023. Here is how you can use it to ensure that you never make another typo.

The ability to edit sent messages is a fantastic feature, and WhatsApp has finally brought it onto its platform. It’s worth noting that you can only edit a message you’ve sent within 15 minutes of sending it, so you won’t be able to wait too long to make any last-minute changes.

With all that said, here is how you can edit a message on WhatsApp in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • The WhatsApp app – available on both iOS and Android
  • Or access to a web browser

The Short Version 

  1. Open Whatsapp
  2. Select the person you want to message
  3. Type in your message
  4. Press send
  5. Hold down on the message
  6. Select Edit
  7. Write in your new message
  8. Press Send
Get an extra 100GB data with this iPhone 15 contract deal

Get an extra 100GB data with this iPhone 15 contract deal

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 15 on contract with 350GB of data for the price of 250GB.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 100GB extra
  • £42 a month
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Open WhatsApp

    Open up WhatsApp. This can be done on a mobile device or using a web browser. The Whatsapp app

  2. Step
    2

    Select the person you want to message

    Find the person you want to message on WhatsApp. Go to a new conversation

  3. Step
    3

    Type in your message

    Write your message in the text box. Select the text box

  4. Step
    4

    Press send

    Send your message into the chat. Press Send

  5. Step
    5

    Hold down on the message

    Press and hold on your message. Hold down on the message

  6. Step
    6

    Select Edit

    Select Edit from the drop-down menu.Press the Edit button

  7. Step
    7

    Write in your new message

    Write your new message into the text box. Send the new message

  8. Step
    8

    Press send

    Press the send button to send your new edited message into the chat. Your new edit messages

Troubleshooting

Will the person I’m messaging know that I edited the message?

When you edit a message in WhatsApp, the other user will be notified that you edited your message, as it will appear in the text bubble.

How long do I have to edit a message on WhatsApp?

You will only be able to edit a message in WhatsApp for 15 minutes after it’s been sent.

You might like…

How to delete your Instagram account

How to delete your Instagram account

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
How to use Phone Link for iPhone

How to use Phone Link for iPhone

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to check for updates on Steam

How to check for updates on Steam

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

How to make the taskbar transparent in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
How to hide orders on Amazon

How to hide orders on Amazon

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.