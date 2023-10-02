How to edit a message on WhatsApp

WhatsApp finally introduced an edit feature to the platform in 2023. Here is how you can use it to ensure that you never make another typo.

The ability to edit sent messages is a fantastic feature, and WhatsApp has finally brought it onto its platform. It’s worth noting that you can only edit a message you’ve sent within 15 minutes of sending it, so you won’t be able to wait too long to make any last-minute changes.

With all that said, here is how you can edit a message on WhatsApp in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

The WhatsApp app – available on both iOS and Android

Or access to a web browser

The Short Version

Open Whatsapp Select the person you want to message Type in your message Press send Hold down on the message Select Edit Write in your new message Press Send

