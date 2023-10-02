How to edit a message on WhatsApp
WhatsApp finally introduced an edit feature to the platform in 2023. Here is how you can use it to ensure that you never make another typo.
The ability to edit sent messages is a fantastic feature, and WhatsApp has finally brought it onto its platform. It’s worth noting that you can only edit a message you’ve sent within 15 minutes of sending it, so you won’t be able to wait too long to make any last-minute changes.
With all that said, here is how you can edit a message on WhatsApp in just a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
The Short Version
- Open Whatsapp
- Select the person you want to message
- Type in your message
- Press send
- Hold down on the message
- Select Edit
- Write in your new message
- Press Send
Step
1
Open WhatsApp
Open up WhatsApp. This can be done on a mobile device or using a web browser.
Step
2
Select the person you want to message
Find the person you want to message on WhatsApp.
Step
3
Type in your message
Write your message in the text box.
Step
4
Press send
Send your message into the chat.
Step
5
Hold down on the message
Press and hold on your message.
Step
6
Select Edit
Select Edit from the drop-down menu.
Step
7
Write in your new message
Write your new message into the text box.
Step
8
Press send
Press the send button to send your new edited message into the chat.
Troubleshooting
When you edit a message in WhatsApp, the other user will be notified that you edited your message, as it will appear in the text bubble.
You will only be able to edit a message in WhatsApp for 15 minutes after it’s been sent.