Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download games from Netflix

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Netflix now allows subscribers to download and play games on their smartphones and tablets for no extra cost. 

Netflix includes unlimited access to more than 50 exclusive mobile games, including games that are centred around popular Netflix shows such as Stranger Things and Love is Blind. 

If you enjoy playing games on your phone or tablet but quickly become fed up with ads or paid extras, then this is definitely a feature for you.

Read on to learn how to download games from Netflix and enjoy ad-free gaming. 

What you’ll need:

  • An active Netflix subscription
  • Either an iPhone or iPad running on iOS 15 or later or an Android smartphone or tablet running on Android 8.0 or later
  • Internet connection 

The short version:

  • Enter the Netflix app and choose a profile
  • On the Netflix home page, scroll down until you see the Mobile Games row
  • Tap on a game to download
  • Tap Get Game
  • Tap Get on the App Store banner
  • Open the game
  • Tap the profile icon to play

  1. Step
    1

    Enter the Netflix app and choose a profile

    We’ll be demonstrating on an iPhone but the steps are similar on an iPad or Android device. 

    It’s worth noting that even if you download the game using one profile, you can still play it using another profile. Just remember that progress will only save on the profile you’re playing on.iPhone home screen with Netflix app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    On the Netflix home page, scroll down until you see the Mobile Games row

    Once you’re on the Mobile Games row, scroll to the left to see all the available game options.Netflix iPhone app with Mobile Games highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on a game to download

    This will bring up the information page about the game, including its age rating and whether it requires internet access.iPhone Netflix app with Mobile Game highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Get Game

    Tapping this will bring up the App Store banner at the bottom of the screen.Netflix game app screen with Get Game selected

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Get on the App Store banner

    You will likely need to verify this by double-clicking the side button to install and then using your biometrics, the same as if you were downloading any other app.Netflix game page with iPhone App Store banner

  6. Step
    6

    Open the game

    Once the download is complete, you can tap Open on the App Store banner. Otherwise, you can find the app either on the Netflix app or in your app library.Netflix game page with iPhone App Store banner and open

  7. Step
    7

    Tap the profile icon to play

    Once the game is open, you can choose which Netflix profile you want to play as.Netflix profiles

Troubleshooting

Where can I find my downloaded game?

Once the game is downloaded it will be available on your device’s home screen and app library, so you won’t need to keep going into Netflix to play. However, you can also open it from the Mobile Games row in your Netflix app.

Can you download games through a Kids profile?

No, you currently cannot download any games or play any games using a Kids profile.

You might like…

How to shrink the size of an image

How to shrink the size of an image

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
How to watch music videos on Spotify

How to watch music videos on Spotify

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
How to check roaming data on iOS

How to check roaming data on iOS

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
How to restrict which apps use data when roaming on iOS

How to restrict which apps use data when roaming on iOS

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
How to check if you’re streaming in 4K on Prime Video

How to check if you’re streaming in 4K on Prime Video

Kob Monney 1 day ago
How to lock cells in Google Sheets

How to lock cells in Google Sheets

Jessica Gorringe 5 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words