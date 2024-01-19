How to disable OneDrive in Windows 11

Windows comes with quite a few pre-installed bits for you to wade through. Some you may want, some you may not, and one of them is OneDrive. Here’s how to disable it in Windows 11.

Cloud storage is rife within the computing world now and there are a ton of options from Apple’s iCloud and Dropbox to Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive.

However, depending on what operating systems and services you’re using, the companies behind these offerings can be rather insistent on you using them. Microsoft integrates OneDrive within your Windows 11 experience right from the off, and you may not want that. So, here’s how to disable Microsoft Onedrive.

Quick side note, we’re showing you how to completely uninstall OneDrive in this example but, for more temporary solutions, check out the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of the page.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 PC

The Short Version

Click the Start button

Search for Add or remove programs

Locate Microsoft OneDrive

Select the three dots, then, click Uninstall

Then, click Uninstall again

Step

1 Click the Start button Select the Windows Start icon at the bottom of your screen to get started. Step

2 Search for Add or remove programs Click the Search box and start to type “Add or remove programs” and click on the option when it appears below. Step

3 Locate Microsoft OneDrive Scroll down the page to find Microsoft OneDrive. Step

4 Click the three dots and, then, click Uninstall Select the three dots to the right side of the Microsoft OneDrive section. It’ll open a menu, click Uninstall. Step

5 Then, click Uninstall again After clicking Uninstall initially, you’ll have to select Uninstall once again. You’ll then have to select “Yes” to complete the removal of Microsoft Onedrive.