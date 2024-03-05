How to disable audio and video calls on Twitter/X

X, formerly known as Twitter, has now made it possible for all users to make audio and video calls on the social network.

The previously premium-exclusive feature is automatically enabled for all users who have their phone number connected to their account. By default, only users that you follow are able to call you, however there have been some questions about the privacy of this feature, as using X to call can reveal your IP address.

If you’d prefer not to receive or make calls on X then it is incredibly easy to disable this feature entirely. Read on to follow our step-by-step guide on how to disable audio and video calls on X.

What you’ll need:

An X (formerly known as Twitter) account

Wi-Fi or mobile data connection

The short version:

Open the X app

Enter your Direct Messages tab

Tap the Settings icon

Toggle off Enable audio and video calling

Step

1 Open the X app If you can’t find this on your home screen, search for this in your App library. Step

2 Enter your Direct Messages tab This is the envelope icon found on the bottom panel of the X app. Step

3 Tap the Settings icon Found at the top-right corner of the app. Step

4 Toggle off Enable audio and video calling This feature may be automatically turned on. You can tell if the feature is enabled as it will be shifted to the right and green, whereas when the feature is disabled the toggle is to the left and grey.