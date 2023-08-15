How to delete your YouTube watch history

We all have our guilty pleasures, especially when it comes to videos on YouTube whether it be SpongeBob SquarePants clips, PewDiePie streams or basic cooking tutorials.

If you’d rather not suffer the embarrassment of a friend or family member discovering your guilty pleasures, then you’ll be glad to know that YouTube allows you to erase your watch history.

We’ve created a step-by-step guide to show you how you can do just that in a matter of minutes. Note that this guide is for the web browser version of YouTube. If you want to erase watch history on the mobile app instead, scroll down to our Troubleshooting section to find out how.

What you will need:

A YouTube account

The Short Version

Go to YouTube homepage and click on the hamburger icon Click on the History tab Press on the X icon by your chosen video Click on Clear all History to remove all videos Optional: Press on Pause watch history

Step

1 Go to YouTube homepage and click on the hamburger icon You can find the hamburger icon in the top-left corner of the webpage. This should open up a sidebar. Step

2 Click on the History tab Four tabs down on the sidebar, you should find the History tab. Click this. Step

3 Press on the X icon by your chosen video You should now see a list of YouTube videos that you have recently watched. Press the X icon to delete any video you want.



If you can’t see any videos, it’s likely that your watch history has been paused by default. This means you don’t need to worry about anyone discovering your watch history. Step

4 Click on Clear all History to remove all videos If you want to erase all of the videos in one fell swoop, then you can click the Clear all History tab on the right-hand side. Step

5 Optional: Press on Pause watch history If you want to make sure that YouTube doesn’t log your watch history in the future, you can press the Pause watch history in the right-hand sidebar. Press Pause on the pop-up window to confirm.