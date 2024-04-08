How to check if X is down

Step

1 Restart the X app If posts aren’t loading or the X app seems unresponsive then try to restart the app by either closing (as shown here) then reopening the app, or forcing the app to stop through Settings (through Android.)



You could even try restarting your device too. Restarting your device can prevent it from crashing and help it to run smoothly.

Step

2 Check your device is connected to the internet Open your device’s internet settings to see whether it is connected to the internet. On most devices you should see whether it’s using a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection in the top bar.



If you are definitely connected to the internet but it’s not working, try switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa. You can also try to open other apps and websites to see if they are able to connect. If other apps or websites do connect, then this shows the issue is likely with X and not your device.



Step

3 Your X app may require an update, which is what could be causing it to be unresponsive. To check, open your device’s app store and search for X. Here, you’ll see clearly on the app page whether it needs to be updated or not. If you’re on the latest version then it’ll just say Open.

Step

4 Try a different app/browser If you aren’t having any luck with your usual app, you can try logging into your X account through a web browser instead. Here, we’ve shown X’s login page on the Google Chrome app.