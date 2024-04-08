Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete your browsing history on Chrome

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
A guide to deleting your Google Chrome browsing data

There are plenty of settings to tinker with in Google Chrome but, if you’ve been using it for a long time, deleting your browsing history can be one you’d like to take advantage of. Here’s how to delete your browsing data in Chrome.

We aren’t going to judge, there are plenty of reasons for you to decide it’s time to get rid of your browsing history. For Google Chrome users, we are here to help, with the simple steps of how to ditch your browsing data if you aren’t quite sure. If you want additional help through advanced settings, check out our Troubleshooting section after we’ve provided all the basic steps.

What you’ll need

  • A PC or Mac
  • Google Chrome

The Short Version

  1. Open Chrome
  2. Select More icon
  3. Click Clear Browsing History
  4. Select Clear Data
  1. Step
    1

    Open Chrome

    Select Google Chrome if it’s already on your taskbar or desktop. If not, search for “Chrome” after pressing the Start icon.Open Google Chrome

  2. Step
    2

    Select More icon

    Now that you’ve opened Google Chrome, select the More icon towards the top right of the page. It’s represented by three vertical dots.Click More

  3. Step
    3

    Click Clear browsing data…

    With the More menu open, select the Clear browsing data… option.
    Clear Browsing Data

  4. Step
    4

    Select Clear data

    You’ll have now been taken to the Settings page and presented with this Clear browsing data window. Select what you’d like to remove and click Clear data.Clear data

Troubleshooting

What are the Advanced browsing data settings?

On the final page, you’ll see an option to visit the Advanced browsing data settings rather than just the Basic. This option enables you to delete passwords, auto-fill form data, site settings and hosted app data.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

