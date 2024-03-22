Google Chrome extensions are a wonderfully handy way to augment your browser experience. However, you may not want to use the same extensions forever. Here’s how to remove an extension on Chrome.

Who doesn’t love a good browser extension? Whether that’s to aid in ditching some pesky elements of a page you don’t like, helping with your grammar or providing handy shopping advice and offers. Whatever your extension tipple of choice, your relationship with some may have runs its course. So we’ve put together this clear and simple guide on how to ditch them.

What you’ll need:

A desktop PC or Mac

The desktop version of the Google Chrome web browser

The Short Version

Open Chrome Select the Extension menu Click More Options Select Remove From Chrome

How to delete an extension on Chrome

Step

1 Open Chrome Whether it’s already in your taskbar, on your desktop or you need to search for it in the Start menu, open Google Chrome. Step

2 Select the Extension menu Now that you’ve got Google Chrome open, select the jigsaw piece-shaped icon towards the top left of the browser. Step

3 Click More Options With the Extension menu open, click the three dots to the right of the extension you’d like to delete to open another menu. Step

4 Select Remove from Chrome With the More Options menu now open, click on Remove from Chrome to remove the extension you’d like to rid of from Google Chrome.