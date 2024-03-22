Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete an extension on Chrome

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Google Chrome extensions are a wonderfully handy way to augment your browser experience. However, you may not want to use the same extensions forever. Here’s how to remove an extension on Chrome.

Who doesn’t love a good browser extension? Whether that’s to aid in ditching some pesky elements of a page you don’t like, helping with your grammar or providing handy shopping advice and offers. Whatever your extension tipple of choice, your relationship with some may have runs its course. So we’ve put together this clear and simple guide on how to ditch them.

What you’ll need:

  • A desktop PC or Mac
  • The desktop version of the Google Chrome web browser

The Short Version

  1. Open Chrome
  2. Select the Extension menu
  3. Click More Options
  4. Select Remove From Chrome

How to delete an extension on Chrome

  1. Step
    1

    Open Chrome

    Whether it’s already in your taskbar, on your desktop or you need to search for it in the Start menu, open Google Chrome.Open Chrome - Extension

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Extension menu

    Now that you’ve got Google Chrome open, select the jigsaw piece-shaped icon towards the top left of the browser.Select Extension menu

  3. Step
    3

    Click More Options

    With the Extension menu open, click the three dots to the right of the extension you’d like to delete to open another menu.Select More Options

  4. Step
    4

    Select Remove from Chrome

    With the More Options menu now open, click on Remove from Chrome to remove the extension you’d like to rid of from Google Chrome.Select Remove from Chrome

FAQs

Should I remove Chrome extensions?

Extensions can impact performance, but it is entirely dependent on the specific extension. If you are experience performance troubles, then deleting your extensions could be worth a try. If your extensions aren’t working as intended then that may be another reason to ditch them.

How do I remove a Chrome theme?

Chrome themes are another form of Google add-on. If you’ve added one and would now like to delete, head to Settings, then Appearance. You can then select Reset to Default to remove the Chrome theme.

You might like…

How to shrink the size of a PDF

How to shrink the size of a PDF

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 7 days ago
How to stop Siri announcing notifications on AirPods

How to stop Siri announcing notifications on AirPods

Max Parker 7 days ago
How to appear offline on Steam

How to appear offline on Steam

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to download games from Netflix

How to download games from Netflix

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
How to shrink the size of an image

How to shrink the size of an image

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words