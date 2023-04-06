Gmail labels are a great way to keep your inbox organised and tidy. Here is the simplest way to create a Gmail label.

Gmail is known for being one of the most popular email services on the market, with the main competition coming from Microsoft Outlook. One of the reasons it’s so well-loved is that it has a multitude of features that makes it easier for users to organise their inboxes, with Labels being a great example.

Labels work in a similar way to folders but with the added benefit of being able to use multiple labels on one email, giving users more control over the way they arrange their messages. If you’re interested in learning how to create a Gmail label make sure you keep reading, as we’ve broken it down into a simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

A Gmail account

The Short Version

Open Gmail

Click on More

Click on Create new label

Name your label

Click Create