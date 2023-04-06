 large image

How to create a Gmail Label

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Gmail labels are a great way to keep your inbox organised and tidy. Here is the simplest way to create a Gmail label.

Gmail is known for being one of the most popular email services on the market, with the main competition coming from Microsoft Outlook. One of the reasons it’s so well-loved is that it has a multitude of features that makes it easier for users to organise their inboxes, with Labels being a great example.

Labels work in a similar way to folders but with the added benefit of being able to use multiple labels on one email, giving users more control over the way they arrange their messages. If you’re interested in learning how to create a Gmail label make sure you keep reading, as we’ve broken it down into a simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Gmail account

The Short Version 

  • Open Gmail
  • Click on More
  • Click on Create new label
  • Name your label
  • Click Create

  1. Step
    1

    Open Gmail

    Open up the Gmail app on your desktop. Labels can also be created on Android and iOS apps, but the process is slightly different.Gmail inbox TR

  2. Step
    2

    Click on More

    From the menu on the left side of the screen, click on the button that says More. Click on the More button

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Create New label

    At the very bottom of the menu, there is a button called Create new label. Click on it to continue. Click on Create new label

  4. Step
    4

    Name your label

    Make sure you give your label a clear and concise name that will make it easy to understand. Name and create your label

  5. Step
    5

    Click Create

    Once you are happy with the name of your label, click on the blue Create button. Name and create your label

Troubleshooting

Can I add multiple labels to one email?

Yes, in Gmail you can add and create multiple labels and add them to the relevant emails in your inboxes.

How do I find my labels?

You can search by each label individually or look in the dedicated folder for each label.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

