How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets
Struggling to gather all of your information in Google Sheets? Try creating a drop-down menu to display all of your statistics concisely.
Google Sheets allows you to create spreadsheets directly in your browser and comes with a lot of handy features. One of the best features of Google Sheets is the ability to add drop-down menus, to make organising your work even easier.
If you want to learn how to create and edit a drop-down menu in Google Sheets, keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process with a simple step-by-step guide.
What you’ll need:
- A Google Account
- Google Sheets
The Short Version
- Open a new spreadsheet in Google Sheets
- Select the cells where you want to create a drop-down list
- Click Insert
- Go to Drop-down
- Add another item if needed
- Label all the items
- Add colours if needed
- Click Advanced options
- Select all options you require
- Click Done
- Insert your drop-down menu labels
Step
1
Open a new spreadsheet
Open a new Google Sheets spreadsheet on your PC.
Step
2
Select the cells where you want to create a drop-down list
Select all the cells where you want to create a drop-down list by clicking and dragging over them.
Step
3
Click Insert
From the menu at the top of the screen, click Insert.
Step
4
Go to Drop-down
Select Drop-down from the menu.
Step
5
Add another item if needed
If you need to add more items in your drop-down menu, click on Add another item.
Step
6
Label all the items
Label all of your drop-down items.
Step
7
Add colours if needed
If you want to add colours to all your drop-down menu items, select them now.
Step
8
Click Advanced options
Click on Advanced options.
Step
9
Select all options you require
Select any options in this section that you require for your drop-down menu.
Step
10
Click Done
Once you are happy with your drop-down menu, click Done.
Step
11
Insert your drop-down menu
Insert your drop-down menu items.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can edit your drop-down menu at any time once it has been created.
Yes, you can delete a drop-down menu created in Google Sheets if you need to.