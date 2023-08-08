How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

Struggling to gather all of your information in Google Sheets? Try creating a drop-down menu to display all of your statistics concisely.

Google Sheets allows you to create spreadsheets directly in your browser and comes with a lot of handy features. One of the best features of Google Sheets is the ability to add drop-down menus, to make organising your work even easier.

If you want to learn how to create and edit a drop-down menu in Google Sheets, keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process with a simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

A Google Account

Google Sheets

The Short Version

Open a new spreadsheet in Google Sheets

in Google Sheets Select the cells where you want to create a drop-down list

Click Insert

Go to Drop-down

Add another item if needed

Label all the items

Add colours if needed

Click Advanced options

Select all options you require

Click Done

Insert your drop-down menu labels

Step

1 Open a new spreadsheet Open a new Google Sheets spreadsheet on your PC. Step

2 Select the cells where you want to create a drop-down list Select all the cells where you want to create a drop-down list by clicking and dragging over them. Step

3 Click Insert From the menu at the top of the screen, click Insert. Step

4 Go to Drop-down Select Drop-down from the menu. Step

5 Add another item if needed If you need to add more items in your drop-down menu, click on Add another item. Step

6 Label all the items Label all of your drop-down items. Step

7 Add colours if needed If you want to add colours to all your drop-down menu items, select them now. Step

8 Click Advanced options Click on Advanced options. Step

9 Select all options you require Select any options in this section that you require for your drop-down menu. Step

10 Click Done Once you are happy with your drop-down menu, click Done. Step

11 Insert your drop-down menu Insert your drop-down menu items.