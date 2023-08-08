Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Struggling to gather all of your information in Google Sheets? Try creating a drop-down menu to display all of your statistics concisely.

Google Sheets allows you to create spreadsheets directly in your browser and comes with a lot of handy features. One of the best features of Google Sheets is the ability to add drop-down menus, to make organising your work even easier. 

If you want to learn how to create and edit a drop-down menu in Google Sheets, keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process with a simple step-by-step guide. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Google Account
  • Google Sheets

The Short Version 

  • Open a new spreadsheet in Google Sheets
  • Select the cells where you want to create a drop-down list
  • Click Insert
  • Go to Drop-down
  • Add another item if needed
  • Label all the items
  • Add colours if needed
  • Click Advanced options
  • Select all options you require
  • Click Done
  • Insert your drop-down menu labels

  1. Step
    1

    Open a new spreadsheet

    Open a new Google Sheets spreadsheet on your PC. Open Google Sheets

  2. Step
    2

    Select the cells where you want to create a drop-down list

    Select all the cells where you want to create a drop-down list by clicking and dragging over them.Select the cells

  3. Step
    3

    Click Insert

    From the menu at the top of the screen, click Insert.Click Insert

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Drop-down

    Select Drop-down from the menu. Go to drop-down

  5. Step
    5

    Add another item if needed

    If you need to add more items in your drop-down menu, click on Add another item.Add in more options

  6. Step
    6

    Label all the items

    Label all of your drop-down items. Name all the options

  7. Step
    7

    Add colours if needed

    If you want to add colours to all your drop-down menu items, select them now. Select all colours

  8. Step
    8

    Click Advanced options

    Click on Advanced options. Advanced options

  9. Step
    9

    Select all options you require

    Select any options in this section that you require for your drop-down menu.Click Done

  10. Step
    10

    Click Done

    Once you are happy with your drop-down menu, click Done. Click Done

  11. Step
    11

    Insert your drop-down menu

    Insert your drop-down menu items.Enter an option

Troubleshooting

Can I change my Google Sheets drop-down menu after it’s been created?

Yes, you can edit your drop-down menu at any time once it has been created.

Can I delete a Google Sheets drop-down menu?

Yes, you can delete a drop-down menu created in Google Sheets if you need to.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

