How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11

Without an internet connection, your laptop is essentially just a massive paperweight. From sending emails to writing up documents via the likes of Google Docs, most tasks require you to be connected to the web.

If you own a Windows 11 device and are wondering how to connect to your Wi-Fi network, then you’re in the right place, as we’ve created this simple guide with step-by-step instructions.

What you will need

PC with Windows 11

Wi-Fi network

The Short Version

Go to Settings Select Network & Internet from sidebar Click on WiFi Click on Show available networks Select your chosen Wi-Fi network Click on Connect Enter your network passcode Press Next

Step

1 Go to Settings Type Settings into the search bar at the bottom, next to the Windows logo. Then click on the cog icon. Step

2 Select Network & Internet from sidebar It should be the third option down on the sidebar on the left side. Step

3 Click on WiFi This will be the top option on the centre menu. Make sure the WiFi toggle is set to On, and then click on the Wi-Fi bar. Step

4 Click on Show available networks The second highest menu option should be called ‘Show available networks’, with the icon of a radio tower. Click it. Step

5 Select your chosen Wi-Fi network You should see a list of all of the available wireless networks in the area. If you live in a congested location, it’s likely that a lot of options will pop up. Locate your Wi-Fi network. If you’re unsure of your Wi-Fi name, it will likely be printed on your router. Step

6 Click on Connect Once you’ve located your wireless network, click on the Connect button. You’ve also the option to toggle a checkmark box to ensure your device automatically connects to this Wi-Fi network in the future. Step

7 Enter your network passcode A new box will appear. Enter your Wi-Fi network password here. If you’re not sure of the passcode, it should be printed onto your router, sometimes on the bottom or on an accompanying card. Step

8 Press Next Once you’ve entered the correct passcode, click Next and then the process should be completed. You should now be connected to the internet.