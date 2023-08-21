How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11
Without an internet connection, your laptop is essentially just a massive paperweight. From sending emails to writing up documents via the likes of Google Docs, most tasks require you to be connected to the web.
If you own a Windows 11 device and are wondering how to connect to your Wi-Fi network, then you’re in the right place, as we’ve created this simple guide with step-by-step instructions.
What you will need
- PC with Windows 11
- Wi-Fi network
The Short Version
- Go to Settings
- Select Network & Internet from sidebar
- Click on WiFi
- Click on Show available networks
- Select your chosen Wi-Fi network
- Click on Connect
- Enter your network passcode
- Press Next
Step
1
Go to Settings
Type Settings into the search bar at the bottom, next to the Windows logo. Then click on the cog icon.
Step
2
Select Network & Internet from sidebar
It should be the third option down on the sidebar on the left side.
Step
3
Click on WiFi
This will be the top option on the centre menu. Make sure the WiFi toggle is set to On, and then click on the Wi-Fi bar.
Step
4
Click on Show available networks
The second highest menu option should be called ‘Show available networks’, with the icon of a radio tower. Click it.
Step
5
Select your chosen Wi-Fi network
You should see a list of all of the available wireless networks in the area. If you live in a congested location, it’s likely that a lot of options will pop up. Locate your Wi-Fi network. If you’re unsure of your Wi-Fi name, it will likely be printed on your router.
Step
6
Click on Connect
Once you’ve located your wireless network, click on the Connect button. You’ve also the option to toggle a checkmark box to ensure your device automatically connects to this Wi-Fi network in the future.
Step
7
Enter your network passcode
A new box will appear. Enter your Wi-Fi network password here. If you’re not sure of the passcode, it should be printed onto your router, sometimes on the bottom or on an accompanying card.
Step
8
Press Next
Once you’ve entered the correct passcode, click Next and then the process should be completed. You should now be connected to the internet.
Troubleshooting
Yes, there’s a Wi-Fi icon at the bottom-right of your screen, represented by a signal. If you click this icon, a pop-up will appear. Click on the Available box, and then you’ll be able to select your chosen Wi-Fi network from here.
Yes, click both the Windows keys + A to access the Wi-Fi settings.